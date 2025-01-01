Pedestrian killed in Spokane Valley collision

A pedestrian in her 60s was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in Spokane Valley.

Just before 7 p.m., a woman in her 70s was driving east in her 2000 Honda on Appleway Avenue when she hit the pedestrian crossing the street. The driver called authorities, and Spokane County Sheriff Deputies responded to the intersection of East Appleway Avenue and North Michigan Road, according to a release from the department.

Bystanders at the scene provided first aid to the pedestrian until personnel from the Spokane Valley Fire Department took over. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver likely didn’t see the pedestrian, the release reads, and authorities didn’t determine speed or impairment to be a factor in the collision.

The driver cooperated with authorities who released her without charges.

The incident is under investigation; the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later date, the release reads.