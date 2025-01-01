Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Juan C. Muniz Monsivais and Judith De La R. Melendez, both of Spokane.

Jorge I. Monsivais Delgado and Asucena De La T. Muniz, both of Airway Heights.

Andrews A. Boateng and Emily E. Fletcher, both of Mead.

Chandler L. Mallory of Goose Creek, South Carolina and Ashlynne M. Collins, of Spokane.

Isaiah B. Ray and Erin J. Jonckers, both of Spokane.

Aliaksandr Burakou and Kristen V. Burakou, both of Spokane.

Jake I. Higgins and Danica J. Skalski, both of Spokane.

Trevor J. Rowe and Kylie K. Commers, both of Spokane.

Jon M. Erickson and Hector D. Ramirez Prieto, both of Spokane.

Theophilus Amankwah and Chloe M. Paparazzo, both of Spokane.

Oleh Vasyliev and Anastasiia Horova, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Salcedo, Christopher and Myrhl(cq)

Collins, Keri and Kevin

Beville, Jillian N. and Leendertsen(cq), Jordan R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Matthew R. Beaver, 33; 83 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Andalee L. Andrew, also known as Andale L. Andrew, 31; 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Steven R. South, 38; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeremy J. Wood, 49; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, first-degree trespassing and second-degree trespassing.

Ethan D. York, 28; 120 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Zachary G. Cady, 41; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.