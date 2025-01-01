WSP looking for ‘champagne-colored’ Ford in ‘road-rage’ hit-and-run on I-90 in Spokane Valley

Two people were hospitalized following a hit-and-run collision on Interstate 90 just east of Argonne Road in Spokane Valley that shutdown the eastbound right lane for a number of hours.

Washington State Patrol units responded to the collision at 9:37 a.m. on New Year’s Day in which a white Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound on the Argonne I-90 on ramp when a second vehicle, described as a gold-colored Ford pickup struck the Tacoma from behind, “proceeding to push” the Tacoma until it drove off the road and rolled up the embankment, according a memo released by the Washington State Patrol. The driver of the Ford then fled.

The driver and passenger of the Tacoma, Todd A. Witham, 55, and Julie A. Witham, 58, both of Spokane Valley, were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell described the hit-and-run as “a road-rage incident” and that the Ford – which he said looked to be from the mid-2010s, “champagne-colored,” full-size and lifted – was last seen driving south on Argonne Road. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Ford and its driver have not been located.

The Department of Transportation also responded to the incident to assist with lane closure. The right lane was shut down for approximately three hours.

Anyone with information on the collision should contact Det. Steve White at steve.white@wsp.gov or (509) 838-9383.