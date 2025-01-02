28-year-old man shot, killed in Pullman identified

The 28-year-old man who was shot and killed last week in Pullman was identified as Darcy Spracklin, according to the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.

Spracklin died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said in a news release. It ruled the death a homicide.

Spracklin was found unresponsive in the early hours of Dec. 26 in the 800 block of Northeast California Street, according to a Pullman Police Department news release. He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in critical condition. Police announced the following day Spracklin died.

Police have not made an arrest and said the shooting appeared to be isolated.

Police Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said in a text message Thursday there were no updates to the investigation.