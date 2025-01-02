Gonzaga opens up big lead, runs away with 81-50 win over Portland
By the end of the first half filled with missed shots, Portland scoring first was just a vague memory.
That’s because the Pilots’ second basket came more than 7 minutes and 30 seconds later. Their next points came on two free throws after 4 minutes and 20 seconds.
Gonzaga wasn’t exactly lighting it up at 34.3% from the field in the opening half, but it hardly mattered because of Portland’s penchant for dry spells and turnovers.
It added up to GU holding an 18-point halftime lead and the only question was whether the Zags would be able to maintain or build on it – three days after an 18-point lead against Pepperdine melted to three in the closing half in Malibu.
The 19th-ranked Zags had a wobbly stretch early in the second half, but quickly recovered for an 81-50 West Coast Conference blowout Thursday in front of 9,022 at the Spokane Arena.
The Zags shook up their starting lineup. Ben Gregg got the nod over Michael Ajayi and the 6-foot-10 senior forward responded with a productive stat line.
Gregg had seven points and nine rebounds, but perhaps more importantly, his defense helped limit Pilots top scorer Austin Rapp to six points on 2-of-8 shooting. Ajayi came off the bench to collect a season-high 15 rebounds. He had 17 twice last season as a junior at Pepperdine.
Gonzaga (11-4, 2-0 WCC) also heated up from the 3-point line after going 9 of 39 in a loss to UCLA and a win over Pepperdine. It looked like it might be a long night as four different Zags missed the team’s first four 3-point attempts.
GU connected on 6 of its next 9 from distance and coupled with a 9-0 edge in points off turnovers, the Zags’ lead reached 21 points.
The Pilots (5-11, 0-3) were sitting on seven points before scoring 10 points in the final 4:19 with five of their seven first-half field goals. They still trailed 35-17 at the break. It was the fewest points GU has allowed in the first half of a WCC contest since leading Santa Clara 44-15 in 2013.
Both teams found their offense early in the second half. Portland, which has lost 19 straight to the Zags, cut the deficit to 47-33 before Gonzaga pulled away with a 19-6 spurt.
Dusty Stromer buried a 3-pointer and Ryan Nembhard hit an elbow jumper. Stromer added two layups and Nolan Hickman scored eight straight points as Gonzaga opened up a 66-39 lead.
Gonzaga made 11 of 24 3-pointers, led by Hickman’s 3 of 5.
The Zags return to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount on Saturday, their fourth game in eight days and third in the L.A. area.