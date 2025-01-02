Gonzaga opens up big lead, runs away with 81-50 win over Portland

Gonzaga forward Braden Huff (34) and Portland guard Mikah Ballew (44) compete for control of the ball during a NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2024, in the Spokane Veterans Arena. (COLIN MULVANY)

By the end of the first half filled with missed shots, Portland scoring first was just a vague memory.

That’s because the Pilots’ second basket came more than 7 minutes and 30 seconds later. Their next points came on two free throws after 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

Gonzaga wasn’t exactly lighting it up at 34.3% from the field in the opening half, but it hardly mattered because of Portland’s penchant for dry spells and turnovers.

It added up to GU holding an 18-point halftime lead and the only question was whether the Zags would be able to maintain or build on it – three days after an 18-point lead against Pepperdine melted to three in the closing half in Malibu.

The 19th-ranked Zags had a wobbly stretch early in the second half, but quickly recovered for an 81-50 West Coast Conference blowout Thursday in front of 9,022 at the Spokane Arena.

The Zags shook up their starting lineup. Ben Gregg got the nod over Michael Ajayi and the 6-foot-10 senior forward responded with a productive stat line.

Gregg had seven points and nine rebounds, but perhaps more importantly, his defense helped limit Pilots top scorer Austin Rapp to six points on 2-of-8 shooting. Ajayi came off the bench to collect a season-high 15 rebounds. He had 17 twice last season as a junior at Pepperdine.

Gonzaga (11-4, 2-0 WCC) also heated up from the 3-point line after going 9 of 39 in a loss to UCLA and a win over Pepperdine. It looked like it might be a long night as four different Zags missed the team’s first four 3-point attempts.

GU connected on 6 of its next 9 from distance and coupled with a 9-0 edge in points off turnovers, the Zags’ lead reached 21 points.

The Pilots (5-11, 0-3) were sitting on seven points before scoring 10 points in the final 4:19 with five of their seven first-half field goals. They still trailed 35-17 at the break. It was the fewest points GU has allowed in the first half of a WCC contest since leading Santa Clara 44-15 in 2013.

Both teams found their offense early in the second half. Portland, which has lost 19 straight to the Zags, cut the deficit to 47-33 before Gonzaga pulled away with a 19-6 spurt.

Dusty Stromer buried a 3-pointer and Ryan Nembhard hit an elbow jumper. Stromer added two layups and Nolan Hickman scored eight straight points as Gonzaga opened up a 66-39 lead.

Gonzaga made 11 of 24 3-pointers, led by Hickman’s 3 of 5.

The Zags return to Los Angeles to face Loyola Marymount on Saturday, their fourth game in eight days and third in the L.A. area.