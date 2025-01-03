Breshears named acting Pullman police chief while Chief Opgenorth on leave

Pullman Police Operations Cmdr. Aaron Breshears has been designated as acting police chief after Chief Jake Opgenorth was placed on administrative leave amid domestic violence and sexual assault allegations by a woman who requested a protection order against him.

The city of Pullman said in a news release Friday that it was informed Dec. 17 of allegations involving Opgenorth, who was placed on leave that same day by City Administrator Mike Urban at the direction of Mayor Francis Benjamin.

Breshears said in a text message Friday he has served as acting chief since Dec. 17.

The allegations against Opgenorth are under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

“The City is aware of the ongoing Washington State Patrol investigation, as well as the civil protection order petition filed against Chief Opgenorth,” Benjamin said in the release. “We are fully committed to cooperating with the investigation, and while we are dedicated to maintaining transparency, we must also respect the integrity of the investigative and judicial processes and cannot comment further at this point. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The woman who filed a protective order petition last month in Whitman County Superior Court claimed in the petition she was involved in a relationship with Opgenorth and had worked with him on the Pullman Police Advisory Committee.

The woman requested a domestic violence protection order and wrote “sexual assault” as an additional protection order, court records show.

Opgenorth has served more than 30 years with Pullman police and became chief in 2022.

Opgenorth is scheduled for a protection order hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey.