GSL roundup: Carter Nilson leads Gonzaga Prep boys past Central Valley; Brynn McGaughy paces CV girls in victory
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.
Boys
Gonzaga Prep 69, Central Valley 50: Carter Nilson scored 20 points, Hudson Floyd added 17 points and the Bullpups (9-2) beat the visiting Bears (4-6). CV’s Orland Axton scored 17.
Ridgeline 54, Ferris 50: Caden Andreas scored 26 points and the Falcons (4-5) beat the visiting Saxons (4-6). Luke Roland led Ferris with 15 points.
Cheney 68, Kiona-Benton 64: Grayson Burton scored 21 points off of seven 3-pointers and the Blackhawks (3-6) beat the Bears (4-7) at the GESA Winter Shootout at Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee, Wash. Spencer Hansen led Kiona-Benton with 35 points.
Pullman 62, Lakeside 48: Daniel Kwon scored 30 points and the Greyhounds (6-3) beat the visiting Eagles (5-5). Blake Hansen led Lakeside with 13 points.
Colfax 65, Clarkston 40: Adrik Jenkin scored 12 points and the Bulldogs (9-1) beat the Bantams (4-5) at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Braxton Forsmann led Clarkston with 13 points.
GSL 2A
North Central 67, Rogers 42: Makai Daniels and Isaac Williams scored 16 points apiece and the Wolfpack (8-3, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-6, 0-2).
West Valley 70, Deer Park 34: Will Busse and Brandon Spunich scored 14 points apiece and the Eagles (8-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Stags (2-5, 0-1). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 13 points.
Girls
Central Valley 60, Gonzaga Prep 45: Brynn McGaughy scored 22 points and the visiting Bears (9-0) beat the Bullpups (7-3). Olivia McIntyre led Gonzaga Prep with 15 points.
Ridgeline 62, Ferris 32: Madi Crowley scored 19 points and the Falcons (7-2) beat the visiting Saxons (3-7).
Lewis and Clark 44, Moses Lake 36: Sadie Pierce scored 20 points, Ruby Shaw added 19 and the host Tigers (6-5) beat the Mavericks (4-6).
Pullman 47, Lakeside 42: Grace Kuhle scored 22 points and the Greyhounds (5-4) beat the visiting Eagles (6-4). Lakeside’s Bella Tobeck scored 12.
Clarkston 60, Colfax 17: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Aneysa Judy scored 10 points apiece and the Bantams (7-2) beat the Bulldogs (5-5) at the Avista Holiday Tournament at LCSC .
GSL 2A
North Central 51, Rogers 40: Feather Auld scored 21 points and the Wolfpack (1-9, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-7, 0-2). Saige Stuart led Rogers with 13 points.
Deer Park 76, West Valley 16: Ashlan Bryant scored 24 points and the visiting Stags (5-0, 1-0) beat the Eagles (5-4, 1-1).