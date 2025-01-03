Yakama Nation takes over ownership of Klickitat Hatchery from state

Yakima Herald-Republic, Wash.

The Yakama Nation now owns the Klickitat Hatchery, a facility near Glenwood which releases three species of salmon into the Klickitat River to boost populations.

Yakama Nation Fisheries has led and maintained operations at the state’s hatchery since 2006, a news release said.

The transfer from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to the tribal government officially took place on Dec. 13. Klickitat Hatchery was built in 1949.

“It’s an honor to be able to be a part of this and have the land returned to our people and we will continue to be driven to support the salmon and people that are working there,” Phil Rigdon, Yakama Nation Department of Natural Resources superintendent, said in the release.

The Yakama Nation has a projects scheduled at the site in partnership with the Bonneville Power Administration. Plans call for upgrades and additions to water piping and pumps, fish rearing tanks and fish ladder.

The upgrades will allow for an additional 200,000 chinook salmon to be raised, according to the Bonneville Power Administration website.

“With this ownership, it also ensures that we can take the next steps to modernize and make the fixes to the facilities and the programs we’re trying to implement that will make sure we have salmon for our people,” Rigdon said.