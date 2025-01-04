Recap and highlights: No. 19 Gonzaga dominates Loyola Marymount 96-68

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

LOS ANGELES – Gonzaga’s last four games, played over a stretch of eight days, may have each warranted different letter grades on a traditional report card.

After stumbling last Saturday against UCLA, holding on for a narrow win against Pepperdine on Monday and cruising against Portland on Thursday, Gonzaga saved its most complete performance for last, earning passing marks across the board during Saturday’s 85-60 win at Loyola Marymount.

Graham Ike scored 27 points, finishing one shy of a season-high, Khalif Battle had a season-high 26 points and Ryan Nembhard totaled 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to help the Zags secure their third victory of the week and second road win in West Coast Conference play.

Michael Ajayi broke out of a five-game offensive slump, scoring in double figures for the first time since a mid-December loss to Connecticut with 15 points off the bench.

Gonzaga returns to Spokane for its first home game since Dec. 21 – and first home game with students since Nov. 20 against Long Beach State – when the Bulldogs host San Diego (4-12, 1-2) on Wednesday.

BOX SCORE

Buzzer breakdown: Graham Ike stays hot in Gonzaga’s blowout win over LMU LOS ANGELES – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 96-68 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night at Gersten Pavilion. | Read more

First half

19:23 – LMU 2, GU 0: Merkviladze hits a layup to open the scoring and we’re underway in Los Angeles.

15:58 – GU 7, LMU 7: Johnston hits a 3-pointer to tie it up and Gregg turns it over at the first media timeout. Zags were on a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from Battle and inside shots from Nembhard and Ike.

GU with two turnovers, LMU with three in the early going.

Ike drives to the hoop 🚘 pic.twitter.com/8tb3ZPKB9H — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 5, 2025

10:38 – GU 19, LMU 11: Ajayi and Stromer come off the bench to score five and three points, respectively. Lions have hit just 2 of their last 11 attempts from the field.

Ajayi’s made 3-pointer is his first since the Battle 4 Atlantis. He had missed 12 in a row.

8:50 – GU 25, LMU 13: Ajayi gets a steal and dunk in transition and LMU calls a timeout with the Zags on a 6-0 run.

Ajayi has seven points, performing well in a second straight game off the bench. Ike leads with 10 points and five rebounds.

5:02 – GU 35, LMU 20: Battle scores an easy layup off a ball screen and LMU calls a timeout. Zags in control here, Ike has 14 points and six rebounds.

Zags rotating plenty with the loaded week.

2 more for #13 💪 pic.twitter.com/Go5SlnAOrg — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 5, 2025

3:06 – GU 40, LMU 22: Battle feeling it at the U4 media timeout as he hits a layup and a 3-pointer to extend the Zags lead. Battle has 10 points, joining Ike in double figures.

Halftime

Ryan Nembhard hit a layup right before the buzzer to cap what was a comfortable first half for Gonzaga, which leads Loyola Marymount 46-28 in Los Angeles.

Graham Ike leads three Zags in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Ajayi has been excellent off the bench with 11 points and Khalif Battle heated up for 10 points, mostly in rapid succession.

The Zags shot 53% from the field and made 3 of 5 3-point attempts. GU also leads 23-14 in rebounds, 16-5 on bench points and 26-10 in the paint.

Nembhard all the way to the hoop ⏭️ pic.twitter.com/JtMqLMBffo — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 5, 2025

Second half

15:32 – GU 57, LMU 35: Zags building their lead at the U16 media timeout, a 11-7 advantage in the second half.

Battle up to 15 points after he hits a 3-pointer, he’s 6 of 8 from the field. Nembhard has seven assists.

11:58 – GU 65, LMU 41: Zags in a scoring lull, but not much to worry about. Battle has 21 points, but went to the bench with four fouls. GU still outscoring LMU 19-13 in the second half, solid defensive effort.

Battle fighting hard 👊😤 pic.twitter.com/H4wnTbI29n — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 5, 2025

7:54 – GU 72, LMU 55: Johnston heaves up a transition 3-pointer and the Zags call a timeout with the Lions building momentum.

After a scoring burst LMU is shooting 47% in the half, 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. Porter leads LMU with 15 points, Jonston adds 11.

4:30 – GU 85, LMU 60: Battle checks back in a hits a layup, the Zags fifth make in five attempts and LMU takes a timeout.

Bulldogs will cruise to the finish now. Battle has 23 points, Ike leads with 27 points and nine rebounds. Nembhard has 10 points and 11 assists.

0:35 – GU 96, LMU 68: Ajayi hits a pair of free throws and that will do it. We’ll be back shortly with a full recap.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

LMU starters: Will Johnston, Alex Merkviladze, Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Jevon Porter, Rick Issanza.

Lions’ starting five by size: 6-3, 6-7, 6-8, 6-11, 7-1.



Zags may not see anyone bigger across the board in the WCC this year. https://t.co/8bBJE4F7vp — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 5, 2025

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will play its fourth game in seven days when it takes on Loyola Marymount tonight at 6 p.m. in Los Angeles. KHQ and ESPN+ (outside of region) will carry the broadcast.

The Zags (11-4, 2-0 West Coast) lost its nonconference finale to UCLA last Saturday, before beating Pepperdine and Portland in WCC play.

The Lions (9-6, 1-2) have had a similar workload with road conference losses to San Francisco and Washington State and a home win over Oregon State on Thursday.

GU-LMU tip at the top of the hour pic.twitter.com/w3m1TxDtG9 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 5, 2025

📍Los Angeles, Calif.



🏟️ No. 19 #Gonzaga (11-4, 2-0) at #LMU (9-6, 1-2), 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+



📊GU: Graham Ike (15.7 ppg), Ike (6.7 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.5 apg)



LMU: Jevon Porter (13.9 ppg), Porter (8.0 rpg), Will Johnston (3.5 apg) pic.twitter.com/o1kz6hUSA5 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 5, 2025

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 79-24 all-time series lead over LMU, but were stunned by the Lions two seasons ago. GU had its 75-game home winning streak snapped in LMU’s first win in the series since 2010.

Team stats

LMU (9-6, 1-2) Gonzaga (11-4, 2-0) Points 71.5 86.9 Points allowed 69.0 68.7 Field goal pct. 43.5 49.2 Rebounds 35.9 40.4 Assists 14.1 19.0 Blocks 4.1 3.0 Steals 5.9 7.5 Streak Won 1 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jevon Porter (LMU) 13.9 38.7 69.8 Graham Ike (GU) 15.7 56.6 77.0 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Jevon Porter (LMU) 8.0 5.7 2.3 Graham Ike (GU) 6.7 4.9 1.8 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Will Johnston (LMU) 3.5 1.0 29.4 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.5 2.4 35.8

Game preview

Resembling ‘NBA schedule,’ demanding week for Gonzaga concludes with road game against unpredictable LMU LOS ANGELES – There aren’t many basketball teams around the country that will encounter a stretch of games as physically demanding or mentally exhausting as the one Gonzaga’s faced this week. | Read more

Key matchup: Gonzaga, Michael Ajayi have plenty of history with LMU’s Jevon Porter LOS ANGELES – Gonzaga has a deep file on Jevon Porter, stemming from four previous matchups with the skilled wing in West Coast Conference play over the past two seasons. | Read more

More on the Zags

Senior forward Ben Gregg makes most of return to Gonzaga’s starting lineup Ben Gregg has been here before as a starter and on the other side as a key reserve. He’s experienced it a couple times this season as well as last year. On Thursday, the fifth-year senior forward’s name boomed over the Spokane Arena’s public address system with Gonzaga’s starting five again prior to tip-off against Portland. | Read more

Gonzaga opens up big lead, keeps pedal down in 81-50 blowout over Portland By the end of the first half filled with missed shots, Portland scoring first was just a vague memory. That’s because the Pilots’ second basket came more than 7 minutes and 30 seconds later. Their next points came on two free throws after 4 minutes and 20 seconds. Gonzaga wasn’t exactly lighting it up at 34.3% from the field in the opening half, but it hardly mattered because of Portland’s penchant for dry spells and turnovers. | Read more