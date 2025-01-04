Recap and highlights: No. 19 Gonzaga dominates Loyola Marymount 96-68
LOS ANGELES – Gonzaga’s last four games, played over a stretch of eight days, may have each warranted different letter grades on a traditional report card.
After stumbling last Saturday against UCLA, holding on for a narrow win against Pepperdine on Monday and cruising against Portland on Thursday, Gonzaga saved its most complete performance for last, earning passing marks across the board during Saturday’s 85-60 win at Loyola Marymount.
Graham Ike scored 27 points, finishing one shy of a season-high, Khalif Battle had a season-high 26 points and Ryan Nembhard totaled 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to help the Zags secure their third victory of the week and second road win in West Coast Conference play.
Michael Ajayi broke out of a five-game offensive slump, scoring in double figures for the first time since a mid-December loss to Connecticut with 15 points off the bench.
Gonzaga returns to Spokane for its first home game since Dec. 21 – and first home game with students since Nov. 20 against Long Beach State – when the Bulldogs host San Diego (4-12, 1-2) on Wednesday.
First half
19:23 – LMU 2, GU 0: Merkviladze hits a layup to open the scoring and we’re underway in Los Angeles.
15:58 – GU 7, LMU 7: Johnston hits a 3-pointer to tie it up and Gregg turns it over at the first media timeout. Zags were on a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from Battle and inside shots from Nembhard and Ike.
GU with two turnovers, LMU with three in the early going.
10:38 – GU 19, LMU 11: Ajayi and Stromer come off the bench to score five and three points, respectively. Lions have hit just 2 of their last 11 attempts from the field.
Ajayi’s made 3-pointer is his first since the Battle 4 Atlantis. He had missed 12 in a row.
8:50 – GU 25, LMU 13: Ajayi gets a steal and dunk in transition and LMU calls a timeout with the Zags on a 6-0 run.
Ajayi has seven points, performing well in a second straight game off the bench. Ike leads with 10 points and five rebounds.
5:02 – GU 35, LMU 20: Battle scores an easy layup off a ball screen and LMU calls a timeout. Zags in control here, Ike has 14 points and six rebounds.
Zags rotating plenty with the loaded week.
3:06 – GU 40, LMU 22: Battle feeling it at the U4 media timeout as he hits a layup and a 3-pointer to extend the Zags lead. Battle has 10 points, joining Ike in double figures.
Halftime
Ryan Nembhard hit a layup right before the buzzer to cap what was a comfortable first half for Gonzaga, which leads Loyola Marymount 46-28 in Los Angeles.
Graham Ike leads three Zags in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Ajayi has been excellent off the bench with 11 points and Khalif Battle heated up for 10 points, mostly in rapid succession.
The Zags shot 53% from the field and made 3 of 5 3-point attempts. GU also leads 23-14 in rebounds, 16-5 on bench points and 26-10 in the paint.
Second half
15:32 – GU 57, LMU 35: Zags building their lead at the U16 media timeout, a 11-7 advantage in the second half.
Battle up to 15 points after he hits a 3-pointer, he’s 6 of 8 from the field. Nembhard has seven assists.
11:58 – GU 65, LMU 41: Zags in a scoring lull, but not much to worry about. Battle has 21 points, but went to the bench with four fouls. GU still outscoring LMU 19-13 in the second half, solid defensive effort.
7:54 – GU 72, LMU 55: Johnston heaves up a transition 3-pointer and the Zags call a timeout with the Lions building momentum.
After a scoring burst LMU is shooting 47% in the half, 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. Porter leads LMU with 15 points, Jonston adds 11.
4:30 – GU 85, LMU 60: Battle checks back in a hits a layup, the Zags fifth make in five attempts and LMU takes a timeout.
Bulldogs will cruise to the finish now. Battle has 23 points, Ike leads with 27 points and nine rebounds. Nembhard has 10 points and 11 assists.
0:35 – GU 96, LMU 68: Ajayi hits a pair of free throws and that will do it. We’ll be back shortly with a full recap.
Starting fives
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.
LMU starters: Will Johnston, Alex Merkviladze, Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Jevon Porter, Rick Issanza.
Pregame
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will play its fourth game in seven days when it takes on Loyola Marymount tonight at 6 p.m. in Los Angeles. KHQ and ESPN+ (outside of region) will carry the broadcast.
The Zags (11-4, 2-0 West Coast) lost its nonconference finale to UCLA last Saturday, before beating Pepperdine and Portland in WCC play.
The Lions (9-6, 1-2) have had a similar workload with road conference losses to San Francisco and Washington State and a home win over Oregon State on Thursday.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 79-24 all-time series lead over LMU, but were stunned by the Lions two seasons ago. GU had its 75-game home winning streak snapped in LMU’s first win in the series since 2010.
Team stats
Individual leaders
