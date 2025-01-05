State football coaches association announces all-state honors for all classifications

Ridgeline Falcons Brayden Allen (8) get past Mead Panthers Landon Thomas (6) during the second half at Union Stadium on Fri. Oct. 10, 2024 in Spokane WA. (James Snook)

The Washington State Football Coaches Association announced on Sunday the recognition of student-athletes for each classification on the All-State Football Teams for the 2024 season.

In 2023, the WSFCA took on the responsibility of creating the all-state teams. Each classification appoints a chairperson to assemble a committee of coaches from across the state at that level. The committees met in the weeks following the state championship games to nominate, debate and recommend these athletes for placement on the WSFCA all-state team in their respective classifications.

The all-state committee chairpersons for the 2024 season: 4A: Shane Keck (Glacier Peak); 3A: Monte Kohler (O’Dea); 2A: William Garrow (Tumwater); 1A: Wiley Allred (Royal); 2B: Jim Holman (Asotin); 1B: Darin Reppe (Wilbur-Creston-Keller).

Locals

4A: DL Mario Rivera, sr.; DB Jacobe McClelland, jr. (Gonzaga Prep); LB Garrett Miller, sr. (Mead).

3A: QB Landon Garner, sr.; WR Brayden Allen, sr. (Ridgeline); AP Beau Butner, sr. (Central Valley).

2A: OL Quinlan Hiatt, sr.; RB Austin Clark, sr. (West Valley); DL Daeante Bedford, sr. (Rogers); WR Ryken Craber, sr. (Clarkston).

1A: None.

2B: OL Tim Lindsey, sr. (Northwest Christian); WR Nash McLean, sr.; Michael Anderberg, sr.; DB Vance Coyner, sr. (Freeman); DB Rysen Soliday, sr. (Reardan); QB Cody Ells, jr.; RB Peter Eggleston, sr.; DL AJ Olerich, sr. (Asotin); RB Brody Boness, sr. (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague).

1B: POY RB/LB Preston Michel, sr.; OL/DL Treven Houston, sr.; QB/DB Kallen Maioho, sr.; (Wilbur-Creston-Keller). RB/Defensive POY Carter Pitts, sr.; DL Kayle Casimir, sr.; LB Grayson Beal, sr.; LB Harvest Parrish, jr. (Almira/Coulee-Hartline).