WSU lands three more South Dakota State transfers, plus Jimmy Rogers’ first high school commit

PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers is keeping himself busy bringing his South Dakota State players over to the Palouse.

The Cougars landed three former SDSU players on Sunday – linebacker/cornerback Caleb Francl, defensive lineman Max Baloun and safety Matthew Durrance – which makes four former Jackrabbits who have publicly announced they’re becoming Cougs, joining running back Angel Johnson, who committed on Saturday.

WSU also secured a commitment Sunday from three-star linebacker Isaiah Hung, who was committed to Rogers at SDSU, now following him to WSU. Hung, a native of Kansas City-area Liberty, Missouri, had offers from Kansas State, Air Force, Army and several FCS programs including South Dakota, Northern Iowa and Central Missouri State.

Hung, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds and a product of Liberty High School, is Rogers’ first high school recruit since accepting the WSU job on Dec. 28. Hung also earned an individual state wrestling title in the 215-pound division.

Francl and Baloun will have one year of eligibility each, while Durrance will have two.

Matt Zimmer, who covers SDSU sports for Sioux Falls Live, reported Sunday that safety Cale Reeder, running back Kirby Vorhees and kicker Jack Stevens had also jumped from South Dakota State to WSU. Those players have not made public announcements.

That’s on top of two former SDSU coaches who Rogers has hired from the Jackrabbits, offensive coordinator Danny Freund and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. The Cougars have also hired Taylor Lucas as their new offensive line coach and Mike Iupati as their assistant offensive line coach.

In the Jackrabbits’ FCS national semifinal year this fall, Francl started all 15 games, totaling 61 tackles to pair with four pass breakups and no touchdowns allowed. A native of Grand Island, Nebraska, Francl notched one sack and earned Stats Perform first-team All-American honors this season, also becoming a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Francl played a bit of a hybrid role for SDSU, often using his athleticism to cover slot receivers in the middle of the field. He helped anchor a Jackrabbit defense that led the FCS in scoring average, allowing just 12.4 points per game, and ranked in the top 10 in rushing defense, permitting only 90.5 yards per game in the regular season.

Francl is joining a WSU linebacker corps in the middle of a retooling. The Cougars are losing both of their starting linebackers from last season – Buddah Al-Uqdah transferred to Washington and veteran Kyle Thornton exhausted his eligibility – but they do return Keith Brown and Parker McKenna, both of whom came on strong toward the end of the season.

How does Francl fit in alongside those guys? He might have the edge in experience, playing in 44 games across four seasons. In 2021, he played mostly special teams, playing in 14 of 15 games with one start. He sat out all but one game of the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury on an interception, then returned in 2023 to play backup linebacker in 14 games.

A native of Redfield, South Dakota, Baloun spent four seasons at SDSU, playing in the final three. In 2024, he tallied 17 tackles (eight solo) and pocketed two sacks. He picked up 10 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus data, including three in a win over Western Illinois. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Baloun gives the Cougars some size and strength on the interior.

That became a need in recent weeks when WSU lost each of its top three defensive linemen to the transfer portal: David Gusta committed to Kentucky, Ansel Din-Mbuh went to TCU and Khalil Laufau signed with Houston, leaving holes to plug on the interior defensive line. The only returning WSU DT with any experience is redshirt sophomore Bryson Lamb.

The Cougars are also filling a need with the addition of the safety Durrance, who hails from the Tampa area. Starting 13 of 15 games this season, Durrance piled up 63 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions, including two picks in a win over Southern Illinois. He added two tackles for loss as well.

WSU could use more of that from Durrance. Gone from the Cougs’ 2024 safety corps are Tyson Durant (graduated), Adrian Wilson (transferred to Arizona State), Tanner Moku (graduated) and Jackson Lataimua (transfer portal).

So far, the Cougars have hung on to all six DBs in their class of 2025: Gaylon McNeal Jr., Aiden Knapke, David Kuku, Jamarey Smith, Ishmael Gibbs and Kyle Peterson, all three-star prospects.

Kylany on the move

Redshirt junior center Devin Kylany is leaving Washington State, he announced Sunday, ending his five-year stay in Pullman.

After playing as a reserve his first four years, Kylany earned the starting center role for the 2024 season, playing in 11 of 13 games, with a knee injury sidelining him for two.