Attorneys for Diddy accusers rail against Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes jokes

David Matthews New York Daily News

Attorneys representing multiple Sean “Diddy” Combs accusers aren’t happy with the jokes made by comedian Nikki Glaser at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Ariel Mitchell, who represents Ashley Parham and others, told TMZ that Glaser’s jokes are the type that keep other sexual assault survivors from coming forward.

Tyrone Blackburn, who represents Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, told the gossip site that a comedian of Glaser’s skill should aim a little higher than jokes about drugging and raping people.

During the Globes broadcast on Sunday night, she stunned the crowd with some potshots at Diddy during her monologue.

“[“Challengers”] was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” she said. “I know… I’m upset, too. The after-party isn’t going to be as good this year, but we have to move on.

“Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it,” adding, “No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

She returned to the subject as she wrapped up her opening remarks.

“I predict, five years from now, when you’re watching old clips of this show on YouTube, you’ll see someone in one of the crowd shots, and you’ll go, ‘Oh my god, that was before they caught that guy.’ We could be making history tonight, and, like, we don’t even know with who,” she said.

In an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Monday morning, she revealed she actually cut a Diddy joke from the Globes.

“This is the last time all of you will be the same room together until the Diddy trial,” she had planned to say, she told Stern.

“We had another Diddy mention that worked better … and you only get one Diddy mention. You’re also accusing the people in the room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you,” she explained to Stern.

Glaser shared another cut riff with Stern’s audience: “Amy Adams is nominated for her performance in ‘Night Bitch,’ while I was totally snubbed for my performance in ‘Day Slut.’ The documentary category is tough, though. By the way, ‘Night, bitch’ is what Diddy hears every evening before it lights out.”

Combs is currently in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transporting people for prostitution. He’s been denied bail several times.