Jimmy Carter federal holiday: What’s open, what’s closed Jan. 9 for National Day of Mourning?

By Carson Swick The Baltimore Sun

Following former President Jimmy Carter’s death on Dec. 29, President Joe Biden declared Thursday, Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning in honor of the late centenarian leader.

The day coincides with Carter’s scheduled state funeral in Washington, D.C., for which Biden will deliver the eulogy. Carter’s funeral procession is already underway in his native Georgia, and his body will lie in state inside the U.S. Capitol for the public to pay respects from Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Thursday marks the first National Day of Mourning since the death of former President George H.W. Bush in 2018.

Federal agencies to close

By an executive order from Biden, all federal agencies will be closed Thursday. Most employees will get the day off, except for those most valuable to “national security efforts, defense, or other public need,” according to the order.

The closure includes agencies such as the United States Postal Service, meaning no USPS mail will be delivered on Thursday.

It also extends to the Supreme Court, which will soon hear a landmark case related to the Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok. Chief Justice John Roberts announced SCOTUS’ closure for Thursday soon after Carter’s death.

Stock markets close, bonds and banks to stay open

American stock markets, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will also be closed Thursday.

In a statement, NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said Carter “devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom.” NYSE also honored Carter with a moment of silence on the trading floor the day after his death.

Bond markets will close early at 2 p.m. Thursday. Most banks around the country will also remain open, as a National Day of Mourning is distinct from a federal holiday and does not require them to close.

Are schools closed on National Day of Mourning?

All military schools affiliated with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) will be closed Thursday in accordance with the National Day of Mourning.

However, most public schools across the country will remain open for regularly scheduled instruction.