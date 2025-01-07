One dead in Newport house fire

One person died in a house fire Monday on U.S. Highway 2 between Diamond Lake and Newport, Washington.

South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue responded to the fire shortly after 9:40 p.m. at 327662 Highway 2 just outside Diamond Lake, according to a news release from the fire agency.

Firefighters, including Chief Shane Stocking, found a 1½-story house on fire, the department said. Passersby and neighbors told firefighters they believed one person was inside because a “well-known local resident” lived there.

Firefighters attacked the fire and searched the home.

The release said they were hampered by “severe clutter and immense fire conditions.” Fire crews, including members from nearby fire agencies, stopped the fire from consuming the residence.

Firefighters found a person dead near where investigators believed the fire started.

Stocking along with investigators from Spokane County Fire District 4, Pend Oreille County Fire District 4 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the cause of the fire. The release said ATF was requested as the primary investigative resource because of its expertise, not due to circumstance or suspicion.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the victim’s identity.