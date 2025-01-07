Seahawks offensive coordinator search: 7 possible candidates to replace Ryan Grubb

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Now that Mike Macdonald has made the first significant change to the his coaching staff with the Seahawks, firing Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator to find someone who he feels more aligned with, who will take over?

Macdonald predictably was vague on the topic when he met the media for his end-of-season news conference Tuesday, though he did say that as of “right now” there are no in-house candidates for the offensive coordinator job. That, for now, eliminates offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, who some figured could be a candidate.

Here are seven names that could be considered:

Mike Kafka, offensive coordinator, New York Giants:

Kafka’s name is circulating in large part because he interviewed for the team’s head coaching job last season before it went to Macdonald, with Seattle then reportedly wanting to interview him for the OC job before being blocked by the Giants. He played quarterback at Northwestern and briefly in the NFL before entering coaching, spending the 2017-21 seasons working for the Chiefs under Andy Reid and then the past three with the Giants as OC. The Giants have obviously struggled, but head coach Brian Daboll largely runs the offense, and the Seahawks could be impressed by his potential.

Frank Smith, offensive coordinator, Miami Dolphins:

Smith also interviewed for Seattle’s head coaching job last January and his background could be intriguing given Seattle’s glaring offensive line and run-game issues. Smith was an offensive lineman at Miami (Ohio) from 2001-03 blocking for Ben Roethlisberger and began his career as the assistant OL coach with the Saints from 2010-14 and has been the Dolphins’ OC the last three years. But head coach Mike McDaniel calls the plays, one reason Smith could be tempted to move.

Mike LaFleur, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams:

LaFleur is another who works for a head coach who calls the plays, in this case McVay. And like others on this list, that could tempt him. LaFleur was the OC for the Jets in 2021-22 before he and the team officially agreed to part ways. But Macdonald and the Seahawks got a firsthand look at LaFleur’s play-calling Sunday when McVay let LaFleur handle those duties with the Rams’ having little on the line. LaFleur is the younger brother of Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur.

Brian Schottenheimer, offensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys:

Yes, that’s the same Brian Schottenheimer who was the OC for the Seahawks from 2018-20 before being fired in the wake of a disappointing wild-card playoff loss following a 12-4 season due to what Pete Carroll termed “philosophical differences.” But to repeat a theme, Schottenheimer works now for a head coach in Mike McCarthy who calls the plays, and Schottenheimer was said to be popular with players and other staffers during his Seahawks tenure.

Doug Pederson, former head coach Jacksonville Jaguars:

It’s unclear what the future holds for Pederson, who was fired on Monday after three years as head coach with the Jags. But the 56-year-old was raised in Ferndale, Washington, and could be intrigued by finally working for the team he grew up rooting for and being given total responsibility for one side of the ball working for a defensive-minded head coach.

Tee Martin, quarterbacks coach, Baltimore Ravens:

Macdonald knows Martin well as the two worked together in Baltimore in the 2022-23 seasons. Martin guided Tennessee to a national title as a QB in 1998 and played three years in the NFL before entering coaching. His only NFL coaching experience is 2021 - with the Ravens, the first two as receivers coach. But he was the OC at USC from 2016-18 and obviously well-versed in the John Harbaugh way of doing things.

Josh McCown, quarterbacks coach, Minnesota Vikings:

McCown, the former longtime NFL quarterback whose career spanned from 2002-20, is regarded as a rising star in the business despite having coached for just two seasons. He was Carolina’s QBs coach in 2023 before being fired along with head coach Frank Reich following a 1-10 start. He’s earned praise for work with Sam Darnold this season and is expected to interview for the Jets’ head coaching job. But if head coaching jobs don’t materialize, he might be tempted to take an OC position.