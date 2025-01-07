What to stream: Where to find the surprise winners at Golden Globes

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

If you watched the Golden Globes on Sunday night (still available to stream on Paramount+) hosted by Nikki Glaser, you may have been pleasantly surprised by, well, what a surprising evening it was. The Golden Globes handed out trophies to some well-celebrated series such as “Hacks” (Max) “Shōgun” (Hulu) and “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix), which all did well at the Emmys a few months ago. But in terms of the Oscar race, which is in full swing, the Globes demonstrated that the field is wide open, with a rash of shocking wins that makes the race that much more interesting.

Some of the night’s big winners are still in theaters, like Brady Corbet’s oversized epic of postwar architecture “The Brutalist,” which took home the Globes for best director; best actor - drama, for Adrien Brody; and best picture - drama. Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres had a shocking win for her turn in Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here,” in a wonderfully full-circle moment (her mother Fernanda Montenegro was the first Brazilian to be nominated for a Globe 25 years ago). That film is also still in limited release, along with “Flow,” the Latvian animated film that bested the big boys to take home best animation.

But many of the big winners are available to watch at home, so here’s how you can jump into the awards race via streaming.

Demi Moore was a favorite going into the Globes, but her win for the edgy body-horror beauty black comedy “The Substance” was still a pleasant surprise. It’s also the legendary Moore’s first acting award in her very long career. She delivered a beautiful and heartfelt speech, certainly cinching an Oscar nom. Stream “The Substance,” written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, on Mubi.

It was also a shocking win for Sebastian Stan, nominated in both drama and musical/comedy categories for “The Apprentice” and “A Different Man.” He won for “A Different Man” in comedy, and it’s a delight to see such a small, unique indie film celebrated on such a big stage. Stan’s performance in the film is indelible, as a man with a facial deformity who undergoes surgery to correct it, and then struggles with his identity, in another beauty/body horror fable that goes hand-in-hand with “The Substance.” Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, “A Different Man” also features a stunning supporting performance from Adam Pearson. Rent it on iTunes for $5.99. It will make you see the world in a different way.

Netflix’s audacious narco-musical “Emilia Pérez” was also a big winner, with Zoe Saldaña taking home the best supporting actor award, and the film winning big for best song, best film not in the English language, and best musical or comedy. Directed by Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” is the story of a cartel leader who transitions genders and then struggles to understand her place in the world and in her family, anchored by a terrific turn from Karla Sofía Gascón. Stream it on Netflix.

Kieran Culkin won best supporting actor for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s wry family dramedy “A Real Pain.” While the film is still in theaters, it hits Hulu on Jan. 16.

Gravity-defying musical “Wicked” won the new category for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” It is currently available to purchase on VOD platforms for $19.99.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross took home the Globe for their techno score for the tennis love triangle movie “Challengers” (stream it on Prime Video) and Colin Farrell won for his performance in the Batman spinoff “The Penguin,” which is available to stream on Max.