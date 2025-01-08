Forward thinking: What Gonzaga women lack in quantity up front, the team hopes it makes up for in quality

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

A look at Gonzaga’s women’s basketball roster shows an impending hole at forward for the 2025-26 roster.

The Zags will have just one returning scholarship forward on their roster – Minnesota transfer McKynnlie Dalan, a 6-foot sophomore from Montesano, a 1A school located 45 miles west of Olympia.

The other forward Gonzaga had big plans for this season was 6-3 redshirt freshman Lauren Whittaker. She had knee surgery four weeks ago and won’t play this season.

Whittaker arrived at Gonzaga out of high school midseason last year. Reports of those who watched her practice last year were that she was outstanding inside and behind the 3-point line. That’s why the Zags were hopeful that Whittaker, combined with reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year Yvonne Ejim, would have been too much for most teams to defend this season.

The Zags have signed one forward – Jaiden Haile, 6-2, from Fargo, North Dakota. It’s rare that a true freshman can step in and be effective against experienced collegiate forwards, but Haile’s size and frame should adapt to next-level physical play.

She chose Gonzaga over Utah and Iowa State.

There’s no doubt Whittaker will have an immediate impact next year and will be counted on significantly with the losses of Ejim and Maud Huijbens.

GU head coach Lisa Fortier said this season is like a true freshman year for Dalan, who saw minimal time as a freshman at Minnesota last year. She’s played in 16 of 17 games this season, averaging 16 minutes, 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Although focused on this year’s team, Fortier took a moment to address the need for at least another forward next year. The Zags will work the transfer portal to fill the need.

“McKynnlie Dalan is getting good work and we have a freshman coming in who is a good player,” Fortier said. “Technically, yes, we need another one. We’re pretty comfortable having four forwards and we’ll see who is available. But I’m not spending a lot of time thinking about it. We’ve had a good run with forwards, that’s something we’ve done a really good job of developing at Gonzaga.”