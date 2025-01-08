No. 18 Gonzaga separates from San Diego late in second half to win 93-80

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga picked up its fourth consecutive West Coast Conference win, delivering a comfortable outcome after being tested deep into the second half by San Diego.

The 18th-ranked Zags finally gained some separation in the final 7 minutes for a 93-80 victory – the Toreros scored the last nine points – Wednesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0 WCC) joined Saint Mary’s (14-3, 4-0) at the top of the conference standings. Washington State (13-3, 3-0) can make it a three-way tie for first place with a victory over Pacific on Thursday before the Cougars visit the Kennel on Saturday.

GU senior post Graham Ike had an unusual stat line, finishing with 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Ike didn’t make his first field goal until 2:15 left in the second half, but he made 13 of 15 at the foul line.

Ben Gregg had 23 points and Khalif Battle added 20. The two combined for seven 3-pointers.

The Zags led by 13 at the break, but the Toreros, 31-point underdogs and picked to share eighth with Portland in the WCC coaches’ preseason poll, closed within eight early in the second half and were within 59-48 with 13:21 remaining.

GU moved in front 71-53, but the Toreros outscored the Zags 8-1 to trim the deficit to 72-61. The Zags bumped the lead to 86-67 after Emmanuel Innocenti’s three-point play.

The Zags dominated most of the stats, but it didn’t always show up on the scoreboard. They made just enough 3-pointers (10) and had a 14-point edge at the free-throw line.

Gonzaga played without Michael Ajayi and Jun Seok Yeo. Both were battling an illness. San Diego didn’t have third-leading scorer Steven Jamerson, also out with an illness.

It was a sleepy start both ways at the outset. Nolan Hickman hit a 3-pointer on the Zags’ opening possession, but they missed their next five shots. San Diego, which started former Gonzaga walk-on Colby Brooks, missed its first five shots before Tony Duckett connected on a 3.

Three-pointers would become a theme of the first half.

Gonzaga trailed 15-14 inside the 12-minute mark before scoring 11 of the next 13 points. The Zags couldn’t pull away because the Toreros kept hitting 3s, including three by top scorer Kjay Bradley Jr.

GU slowly extended the lead to double digits and Hickman beat the buzzer with a baseline drive and layup to give the Zags a 47-34 halftime edge.

Gonzaga did most of its scoring on 3-pointers (6 of 16) and at the foul line (13 of 16). USD stayed in the game by hitting 7 of 20 3s.