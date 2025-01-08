Spokane Chiefs acquire high-scoring forward Andrew Cristall from Kelowna

The Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday acquired 2005-born forward Andrew Cristall from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 2007-born forward Hayden Paupanekis, a first- and third-round pick in 2025, a second- and sixth-round pick in 2026, and a first-round pick in 2027.

Cristall is expected to make his Spokane Chiefs debut on the road at first-place Everett on Friday. The Chiefs will enter play second in the U.S. Division (26-13-0-0) with 52 points, nine points behind Everett (28-5-3-2) – but would lead every other division in the Western Hockey League.

“We are very excited to add Andrew to our organization,” Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. “A player like Andrew adds to our group, but it also sends a message to our team, to our organization that we believe in them, and that we want to give ourselves the chance to try to win this year.”

Cristall was a second-round pick (40th overall) in the 2023 NHL entry draft by the Washington Capitals. He is second overall in the WHL in scoring with 60 points (26 goals, 34 assists) in 28 games. His 2.14 points per game are tops in the WHL. Last season, he finished sixth in the league in scoring with 111 points, including 71 assists – just behind Chiefs center and captain Berkly Catton, who is expected to return to the lineup Friday for Cristall’s debut after spending several weeks with Team Canada’s World Junior squad.

“The thing that stands out to me for both players, first of all, is their hockey sense,” Bardsley said of Catton and Cristall. “They have great skill. But the way they see the ice, they can be fairly special. I’d like to think there will be some chemistry there.”

Cristall, a Vancouver, British Columbia, native, was named to the BC Division’s second all-star team in 2022-23 when he had 95 points and first all-star team in 2023-24. In 219 career games with the Kelowna Rockets, Cristall scored 135 goals (sixth in their franchise history), 205 assists (second in franchise history) and 340 points (second). Cristall has won gold with Hockey Canada at the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the 2023 U18 World Junior Championships.

“Andrew is a pretty special player,” Bardsley said. “He’s had a great career in the Western Hockey League. He’s very dynamic. He was really close to making the Washington Capitals this year and it’s certainly not easy making the NHL as a 19-year-old. … He’s had great success offensively in the league, but (the Capitals) were also happy with his development in his overall game as well.”

Paupanekis played 101 games for the Chiefs since being drafted 49th overall in the 2022 WHL draft. The Winnipeg native tallied 21 goals, 23 assists (44 points) during his time with Spokane, including four goals in his past five games.

“It was tough to say goodbye to Hayden as he is a quality young man, who is having a good season with a bright future in this game,” Bardsley said. “I felt comfort in knowing that he would be going to a good organization in Kelowna with the opportunity to play in the Memorial Cup next year.

“But if you’re going to make a move like this, you have to be willing to give up a good young player and picks. I hope the fans are excited to know that we are trying to make a push this year and give them something really exciting to see on the ice.”