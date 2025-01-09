Ask the doctors: Research suggests quercetin linked to red wine headaches

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctor: My husband and I enjoy a glass of wine with dinner. I prefer red wine, but it always gives me a bad headache. It happens from even half a glass, so I know it’s not a hangover. I thought it was the sulfites, but I hear there’s a new theory. Do you know what that is?

Dear Reader: For some people, a glass of red wine is one of life’s small pleasures. For many others, it’s the trigger for a painful headache. An analysis of responses to health questionnaires found that while alcohol in general was associated with non-hangover headaches, red wine was cited most often as the specific cause. Research into the question found that up to one-third of people say that they get a pulsing, pounding headache after drinking red wine, sometimes as soon as within 30 minutes of consumption.

While the existence of red wine headaches has proven easy to pinpoint, the reason why has remained elusive. One theory focused on a sensitivity to histamines, an organic compound whose chemical structure is similar to ammonia. The histamines produced by our bodies are used in intracellular communication. They aid in sleep regulation, are important to brain function and play a role in allergic response. Histamines are also abundant in some fermented foods, including red wine. Sulfites, a preservative commonly used in wine, were also seen as a potential culprit. But when studies found that red wines without sulfites, and those low in histamines, also triggered the dreaded headache, the search for an answer continued.

Last year, researchers from the University of California’s Davis and San Francisco campuses suggested a potential new cause for the red wine headache: a class of organic compounds known as flavanols. These occur naturally in a wide range of plants, and their antioxidant properties play a role in cardiovascular health. Foods rich in flavanols include berries, walnuts, dark chocolate, tea, coffee and, yes, red wine.

When it comes to a link to red wine headaches, the researchers pointed to a specific flavanol called quercetin. It is produced in red grapes as they are exposed to sunlight. Quercetin impedes the body’s ability to completely metabolize alcohol. This results in the buildup of a compound known as acetaldehyde. Although small amounts of acetaldehyde are manageable, accumulations can become toxic. The researchers suspect this may be the mystery compound behind the red wine headache.

Until this new theory is proven, red wine drinkers susceptible to getting headaches will have to take evasive measures. These can include taking a defensive dose of an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication before drinking, or choosing a white or rose wine, each of which is low in quercetin. If opting for a painkiller, it is important to know that both ibuprofen and acetaminophen can raise the risk of liver damage and gastrointestinal bleeding when mixed with several glasses of wine. And considering that the health risks of drinking alcohol extend well beyond a headache, a glass of sparkling water can be the wisest alternative.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.