Famous ‘Tree of Life’ slumps but struggles to survive on WA coast after recent storms

By Craig Sailor (Tacoma) News Tribune

A tree that seems to defy gravity on a seaside bluff in Washington’s rugged Olympic National Park took a heavy hit in storms that recently pummeled the coast and might be in danger of falling in the next tempest.

Dubbed the “Tree of Life” by websites and social media users who flock to the ancient Sitka spruce on Kalaloch Beach, it’s become a must-see for visitors to the area who find the tree’s tenacious survival a metaphor for their own lives.

Or, just an amazing sight.

The tree, with its exposed roots and windswept branches, looks like a bruised boxer who’s survived 12 rounds and is still standing.

Forks-based photographer Mathew Nichols has been documenting the tree over the past three years, sometimes visiting it every two weeks.

“It’s definitely been getting a lot more popular,” Nichols said in a telephone interview with the News Tribune on Thursday. “I’ve been seeing a lot about it online. I’ve seen it go viral a couple times.”

Landmark

The tree is situated over a small creek that drains from the cliff onto the beach. Spruce is a species that can grow to over 300-feet-tall, but the Tree of Life is thick and squat. Its bent limbs betraying decades of storms and high winds.

The tree is a cultural landmark in Jefferson County and heralded by the nearby Kalaloch Lodge as “immortal.”

“It isn’t natural for a tree to be alive and well with its roots exposed and holding onto nothing but air,” the Lodge states on its website. “This tree goes against all the rules of science and biology. It shouldn’t be standing. It shouldn’t be alive. And yet, it is!”

Hyperbole aside, the tree has been stopping beach walkers in their tracks for years. It even has Yelp reviews most restaurants can only dream of: five stars.

Social-media star

A “tree of life WA” search on Instagram reveals hundreds of photos. Some, unfortunately, show people climbing and hanging on the tree’s roots. One poster even strung a hammock below it.

Many comment that the tree is an inspiration.

“Its message and its symbolism – that will spread way further than the amount of people that actually get to see it,” Nichols said.

He often waits to photograph the tree until golden hour, the period of time just before sunset when the sun’s raking beams light up the spruce. By then, most beach visitors have disappeared.

Nichols is an accomplished and busy photographer, lured from life in the Midwest five years ago to the Olympic Peninsula by its rugged beauty and, “My wife and kids and I were sick of Kansas.”

The Tree of Life was one of their first stops when they arrived.

“When we were researching the area, that was one of the things we came across,” Nichols said. “We were really excited to see it.”

Slump

In the last few weeks, ocean waves and creek water have been hitting the Tree of Life from two sides and greatly enlarged the cavity beneath it, Nichols said. At some point, the tree dropped around five feet into the gully.

Erroneous rumors of the tree falling into the ocean and washing out to sea have popped up on social media from time to time. While the tree is still holding on, it does appear its days are numbered.

Or maybe not.

Nichols said the tides brought in drift logs that the tree’s roots are now resting on. He hopes a nearby gigantic snag pointed at the Tree of Life will be washed in on the next king tide, providing even more support.

Nichols, who first worked as a forester when he relocated to the Olympic Peninsula, says whatever happens to the tree, its resilience will continue to inspire.

“It’s been able to overcome all the obstacles thrown its way, natural and human,” he said. “And now, another form of symbolism by resting on these logs. Even if it’s not with your roots, you can still have a support system.”