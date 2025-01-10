Lit, Fuel come together for ‘90s rock tour making stop at Northern Quest

From staff reports

Lit and Fuel are bringing their collection of 1990s and 2000s rock hits to Spokane during their “Ignited We Stand Tour.”

Although it took a few lineup alterations and name changes, once Lit released its debut record in 1997 it wasn’t long before the group became a global name.

Its platinum-certified sophomore record, “A Place in the Sun,” spawned the smash hit, “My Own Worst Enemy.” The album also featured favorites like “Miserable” and “Zip-Lock.”

Since then, Lit has released a total of seven albums with its most recent being “Tastes Like Gold” in 2022.

Fuel saw similar highs almost immediately into their professional careers.

Its debut 1998 album “Sunburn” featured tracks like “Bittersweet,” “Sunburn” and the charting lead single “Shimmer.”

Fuel’s second record, “Something Like Human,” featured their biggest hit, “Hemorrhage (In My Hands).” Other favorites like “Bad Day” and “Falls on Me” followed into the 2000s.

Now, the two will be combining Wednesday at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Tickets, starting at $39, can be purchased at northernquest.com.