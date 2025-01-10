WSU announces coach Jimmy Rogers’ staff, including position coaches and support staff

PULLMAN – Several members of Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers’ staff have been reported, but the Cougars made things official on Friday, announcing nine of 10 full-time position coaches.

Rogers’ coordinators are offensive coordinator/QBs coach Danny Freund, who was a co-OC last season at South Dakota State, and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, who was the Jackrabbits’ DC each of the previous two years. Bobbit will also be WSU’s linebackers coach.

The Cougars’ new running backs coach is Robbie Rouse, who held the same position for the past two years at SDSU. Their offensive line coach is Taylor Lucas, the Jackrabbits’ assistant offensive line coach in 2024. Eleven-year NFL veteran Mike Iupati, a former Idaho standout, was not named in WSU’s Friday release, but he is still expected to join Rogers’ staff as an assistant offensive line coach, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review.

WSU’s wide receivers coach is Jake Menage, who coached the Jackrabbits’ WRs each of the previous two years. The Cougars’ safeties coach is Menage’s cousin, Pete Menage, who worked the same job at SDSU the past two seasons.

Rogers has also hired cornerbacks coach Michael Banks, who held the same role the past two seasons at South Dakota State. Rogers has also hired tight ends coach Chris Meyers, who was SDSU’s tight ends coach each of the past three seasons, as well as special teams coordinator/assistant tight ends coach Pat Cashmore, who had the same job with the the Jackrabbits in 2023 and 2024.

Everette Thompson, who was also not named in Friday’s release, is also still expected to join as a defensive line coach, a source confirmed.

The Cougars’ special teams coaches also include Ron Pavlik, an assistant special teams coach; and Justin Mesa, an assistant quarterbacks/special teams coach. Mesa was on staff under former coach Jake Dickert as an assistant TEs/assistant special teams coach.

“I love the staff we have put together and can’t wait to get started,” Rogers said via release. “This is a tremendous collection of coaches who will immerse themselves into the lives of our players and do whatever it takes to maximize their potential, on and off the field. Working with many of these coaches previously, I know the commitment they have to their profession and feel we could not have put together a better staff to positively impact the current and future players in our program.”

The Cougars’ strength staff will feature strength and conditioning coach Matt Jacobs, who had the same job the last three seasons at SDSU; and assistant Marcus Banks.

Other support staffers on Rogers’ staff include defensive graduate assistant Payton Shafer (played linebacker at SDSU from 2019-2022), offensive graduate assistant Kyle Saddler (offensive quality control coach at SDSU last season), offensive graduate assistant Owen Baebler (retained from last season, when he was a high school scout) and scout Andrew Lucas.

Rogers’ staff also features chief of staff Jon Shaeffer; who held the same role at South Dakota State from 2019-24; director of football operations Taylor Long, who was retained under the same title; Kingston Fernandez, who was also retained with the same role; and director of football mental performance Kristofer Kracht, who had the same job last season at SDSU.

Here is the full list of position coaches with short backgrounds.

Jesse Bobbit – defensive coordinator/linebackers: Spent four years coaching at South Dakota State, last two (2023-2024) as defensive coordinator … part of two FCS championship teams at SDSU and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons coaching at Washington State … played for and coached under Jimmy Rogers.

Michael Banks – cornerbacks: Coached two seasons on Rogers’ staff at South Dakota State and five years at his alma mater, Illinois State … at SDSU, guided a unit that contributed to Jackrabbits defense leading the nation in defensive scoring both years.

Pete Menage – safeties: Worked on Rogers staff at SDSU the past two seasons … also coached at Winona State and Northern Illinois … played safety at SDSU … cousin, Jake, also coaches on the Washington State staff.

Pat Cashmore – special teams coordinator/assistant tight ends: Spent the previous two seasons on Rogers’ staff at South Dakota State … also has coached at Pittsburg State, Toledo, Oklahoma State, Midland University and Iowa Western CC.

Danny Freund – offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Spent the 2024 season on Rogers’ staff at SDSU as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach … oversaw an offense in 2024 that featured five All-Americans … spent prior 12 seasons at his alma mater, North Dakota, where he was part of five FCS playoff appearances.

Taylor Lucas – offensive line: Spent 2024 season as assistant offensive line coach under Rogers at SDSU, where he mentored a pair of All-Americans in center Gus Miller and guard Evan Beerntsen … also coached at Wyoming, Carroll University, Sant Anselm College and two stints at his alma mater, Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Robbie Rouse – running backs: Spent the previous two seasons on Rogers’ staff at South Dakota State … in 2023, mentored consensus All-American Isaiah Davis, who led FCS in rushing yards and total touchdowns … also coached at Cal Poly, College of St. Scholastica, Augustana (S.D.) and North Dakota.

Chris Meyers – tight ends: spent the past three seasons at SDSU prior to arriving in Pullman … at SDSU mentored All-Americans Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins … also coached at Oklahoma State and Stephen F. Austin … began coaching career as student assistant at TCU.

Jake Menage – wide receivers: Spent the previous two seasons on Rogers’ staff at South Dakota State … also played at SDSU … also coached at Northwestern College, Northern Illinois and Southwest Minnesota State.