GSL roundup: Emma Myers hits go-ahead 3-pointer, Ridgeline girls edge Sandpoint on the road

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Girls

Ridgeline 45, Sandpoint 44: Emma Myers hit a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, a last-second midcourt heave was off target and the visiting Falcons (10-2) edged the Bulldogs (7-8) in a nonleague game. Myers finished with 22 points and Habiba Adam added 10 for Ridgeline. Brecken Mire led Sandpoint with 14 points and Jordyn Tomco had 13.

Boys

Sandpoint 77, Ridgeline 65: Emerik Jones scored 26 points and the Bulldogs (3-7) beat the visiting Falcons (4-8) in a nonleague game. Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 25 points and Ayden Pulsipher added 16.