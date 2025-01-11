Recap and highlights: Stellar second half sends No. 18 Gonzaga to big win over WSU 88-75 in first game as WCC foes

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

Synths bounced around the McCarthey Athletic Center and Gonzaga fans cheered along to Flo Rida’s “Good Feeling,” filling a second-half timeout with a racket of noise. On one end of the floor, Washington State coach David Riley crouched in the huddle and barked instructions to his team, trying to rally his group from a double-digit deficit.

On the other end, GU coach Mark Few and his club had done enough to render that conversation meaningless, burying the Cougars under a barrage of 3-pointers and an array of easy baskets at the rim. After a tight first half, Gonzaga turned this rivalry’s first renewal in a decade into a 88-75 blowout.

With just a three-point halftime lead, the Zags got a game-high 21 points from forward Graham Ike, who helped spark the 8-0 run the hosts used to pull away for good. Guard Nolan Hickman tallied 19 points on five triples, forward Ben Gregg posted 11 points and GU got 10 points apiece from guard Khalif Battle and forward Braden Huff, winning its fifth straight and the first game in this rivalry since 2015.

All game, the Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WC) took advantage of the Cougars’ (13-5, 3-2) miscues, turning 16 WSU turnovers into 20 points. Guard Nate Calmese scored 20 points and wing LeJuan Watts added 17, but those two also combined for seven turnovers, making a late comeback impossible. WSU forward Ethan Price, who totaled just two points, also committed four turnovers.

Gonzaga Athletics / Youtube

Those mistakes piled up as the game went on. In the second half, after earning 55-44 lead, Gonzaga ripped off nine straight points, a surge that included triples by guard Ryan Nembhard and Hickman, plus an and-one layup by Huff, seizing a 20-point lead and putting this one to rest.

With the win, the Zags stay on top of the WCC ahead of a road matchup next week against Oregon State. It’s the second straight loss for the Cougs, who have followed a costly Quad 4 loss Thursday against Pacific with a Quad 1 setback to the Bulldogs. WSU visits San Diego on Thursday.

It was a different story in the first half, when WSU led by as many as six, taking control with 10 straight points in one stretch. Forward ND Okafor registered seven points, including an and-one finish through traffic, and the Cougars took advantage of the Zags’ wayward 3-point shooting.

But Gonzaga used a strong rebounding effort, parlaying seven offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points, heading into the intermission with a three-point lead, even with Nembhard playing limited minutes. In the end, it hardly mattered for the Bulldogs, who won this one handily.

BOX SCORE

Ryan Nembhard returns in second half, guides Gonzaga to comfortable 88-75 win over Washington State Gonzaga got a brief glimpse of what life without Ryan Nembhard might look like midway through the first half of Saturday’s rivalry game against Washington State. | Read more

Gonzaga senior guard Nolan Hickman steps up with 19 points, seven rebounds in win over WSU Nolan Hickman picked an ideal time to snap out of a post-Christmas slump. He provided leadership, scoring, defense and ball-handling with point guard Ryan Nembhard parked on the bench with two fouls for roughly half of the first 20 minutes. | Read more

‘We should be right there with them’: How Washington State let a close first half slip away against No. 18 Gonzaga Nate Calmese’s curls hung on the sides of his face as he stared blankly at the table in front of him, thinking about his Washington State group’s 88-75 road setback to No. 18 Gonzaga, and what went wrong for his Cougars on Saturday evening. | Read more

TV take: Turnovers doomed Washington State in revived rivalry series with Gonzaga It has been almost 10 years since the Washington State and Gonzaga men had matched up on the basketball court. But little in college athletics is the same as it was in December 2015, the last time the schools about 80 miles apart played. | Read more

Buzzer breakdown: Dusty Stromer delivers quality minutes off the bench in Gonzaga’s 88-75 win over WSU Here are three instant observations from Gonzaga’s 88-75 West Coast Conference win over Washington State on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) celebrates as Washington State Cougars guard Nate Calmese (8) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

19:40 – WSU 2, GU 0: Cougars win the tip and Erikstrup hits a layup to give WSU the first lead.

Dane Erikstrup with first blood at the M.A.C. He seals down low for the easy finish.#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/aVd8AB6t3O — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 12, 2025

First Kennel game with students since Nov. 21. Nolan Hickman getting into it a few minutes before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/SeuYZ45WKC — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 12, 2025

15:43 – GU 11, WSU 9: Back-and-forth action as Ike commits GU’s first turnover at the first media timeout.

Ike leading the Zags with six points. Gerrits hit the Cougs first 3-pointer to cut into the lead.

12:00 – WSU 19, GU 16: Zags carless with the ball, give up four turnovers in six possessions and the Cougs go on a 10-0 run. Stromer stops the bleeding with a layup and then goes 1 of 2 from the line on the next possession.

Okafor leads WSU with seven points.

ND Okafor finishes with the contact! He gets the and-1 from the charity stripe and the Cougs are on a 10-0 run!#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UxEcDT172U — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 12, 2025

7:30 – WSU 24, GU 20: Stromer gets a steal at the U8 media timeout. Cougs holding their lead through strong defense. Nembhard picked up his second foul and went to the bench.

5:28 – GU 26, WSU 24: Gregg dunks in transition and the Cougs call a timeout after a woeful stretch. WSU with five turnovers in the last 3:33 and no points the last 2:24.

Zags on TOP



Ben Gregg slams it home to put GU up 26-24 🐶 pic.twitter.com/uLWSEFDWTy — SWX Local Sports (@SWXLocalSports) January 12, 2025

3:03 – WSU 33, GU 32: Watts hits a 3-pointer at the U4 media timeout, as the teams connect on 3s each of the last five possessions. Cougars are 5 of 11 from outside.

Watts leads WSU with nine points, Ike has 10 for GU. Nembhard still on the bench.

0:31 – GU 38, WSU 37: Stromer hits a 3-pointer to put the Zags back in front and GU calls a timeout. Stromer up to eight points in a solid first half. Hickman also hit a 3, he has nine points.

Halftime

Khalif Battle made a tough layup at the buzzer to give Gonzaga a 40-37 lead over Washington State in what has been an entertaining game at the Kennel.

“You wouldn’t take that shot if you were playing Horse”



Khalif Battle goes high off the glass as the halftime horn sounds to give @ZagMBB a 40-37 lead👀



Join the action live here: https://t.co/h4BYYX2Qb7 pic.twitter.com/rdLXuLUme1 — SWX Local Sports (@SWXLocalSports) January 12, 2025

Graham Ike leads the Zags with 10 points. Nolan Hickman (nine points), Dusty Stromer (eight) and Battle (seven) have picked up the slack with Ryan Nembhard sitting on the bench for a large part of the half with two fouls.

Cougars hurt by 12 turnovers, but have been solid on the offensive end, making 56% of their attempts from the field and 5 of 11 3-pointers. LeJuan Watts leads the Cougs with nine points.

Second half

17:10 – GU 48, WSU 37: Perfect start to the second half for the Zags, who are on an 8-0 run after a layup from Hickman. WSU calls a timeout.

Hickman up to 11 points. Ike leads with 13 and Battle joins in double figures with 10.

Cougars are 0 of 4 from the field with two turnovers in the second half.

15:52 – GU 50, WSU 40: Thrastarson snaps the Cougars drought with a 3-pointer, but Ike answers with a dunk. Price is called for a foul at the U16 media timeout.

13:11 – GU 61, WSU 44: Nembhard with a step-back 3-pointer, Hickman hits a 3 on the next possession and the Cougars call a timeout. Dominant half from the Zags so far, 21-7 advantage in the period.

11:59 – GU 66, WSU 48: Gerrits scores through contact at the U12 media timeout, but the Zags are getting anything they want in the second half.

Nembhard has five points and four assists in the second half, Huff has eight points.

8:30 – GU 72, WSU 57: Cougars go on a quick 7-0 run, capped by a layup from Calmese and the Zags call a timeout. Still a lot for WSU to make up down the stretch here.

2:56 – GU 84, WSU 63: Gregg called for a foul at the final media timeout, but this one’s going to go down as a decisive victory for the Zags. Stellar second half for GU to pull away.

Hickman and Ike lead with 19 points apiece. Gregg (11 points), Battle (10) and Huff (10) join in double figures. We’ll be back at the buzzer with a full recap.

Starting fives

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

WSU: Nate Calmese, LeJuan Watts, Tomas Thrastarson, Nate Calmese, Dane Erikstrup.

📍Spokane, Wash.



🏟️ #WSU (13-4, 3-1) at No. 18 #Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0), 6 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+



📊GU: Graham Ike (16.3 ppg), Ike (7.6 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.6 apg)



WSU: Nate Calmese (16.2 ppg), LeJuan Watts (8.3 rpg), Calmese (4.4 apg) pic.twitter.com/zHwIRNWOwX — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 12, 2025

Pregame

Gonzaga and Washington State have waited nearly a decade for another date on the hardwood.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 West Coast) and Cougars (13-4, 3-1) will play for the 77th time tonight at 6 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center on KHQ and ESPN+ (outside the region).

There will be plenty more meetings in the future, with the Zags set to join the rebuilt Pac-12 after the Cougars spend this season and the next as a member of the WCC.

Tonight’s game had potential to be for first place in the WCC, until Washington State lost to Pacific on Thursday. The Cougs previously beat Portland, Loyola Marymount and San Francisco in what has been a solid season for first-year coach David Riley, whose team has been depleted by injures.

The No. 18 Zags opened conference play with wins over Pepperdine, Portland, LMU and San Diego. The later, a 93-80 win on Wednesday, came amid an illness spreading through the GU locker room.

#Gonzaga’s Michael Ajayi out on the court for pregame warmups. Transfer wing didn’t suit up on Wednesday, but looks good to go. pic.twitter.com/ON1ZHtPCYq — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 12, 2025

First Coug on the court with two hours until tip against Gonzaga: Nate Calmese pic.twitter.com/ltRuTmlH8b — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) January 12, 2025

Game day v WSU at 6:00pm on ESPN+ and KHQ from the Kennel. Little @bengregg20 still having bad dreams after being dressed up like a Coug. He is going to end that nightmare by smacking WSU in the Kennel tonight! #gozags pic.twitter.com/0MZARZJ7WJ — matt gregg (@_mgregg50) January 11, 2025

Series history

Washington State holds a 44-32 all-time series lead over Gonzaga, but the Zags have won 10 of the 13 meetings since 2000. GU last won 69-60 in Pullman on Dec. 2, 2015.

From Donaldson’s block to Pangos’ layup, a decade-by-decade look at Gonzaga’s rivalry with Washington State Gonzaga’s longstanding regional rivalry with Washington State should be significant to anyone with an affiliation to either school – or, for some, both schools – but it’s particularly meaningful to those who’ve been directly involved. | Read more

Team stats

WSU (13-4, 3-1) Gonzaga (13-4, 4-0) Points 82.3 87.8 Points allowed 75.2 69.3 Field goal pct. 49.2 49.2 Rebounds 37.4 40.8 Assists 17.2 18.8 Blocks 5.5 2.9 Steals 6.6 7.4 Streak Lost 1 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Nate Calmese (WSU) 16.2 46.6 70.8 Graham Ike (GU) 16.3 57.2 78.3 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG LeJuan Watts (WSU) 8.3 5.9 2.4 Graham Ike (GU) 7.6 5.5 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Nate Calmese (WSU) 4.4 3.3 30.2 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.6 2.4 35.6

Game preview

No longer a battle for first in WCC, 151st Gonzaga-WSU meeting should still be appointment viewing Even without Washington State on the schedule, Gonzaga has managed to keep up appearances with its other rivals over the past eight seasons. | Read more

Key matchup: LeJuan Watts shouldering huge load for Washington State entering Gonzaga matchup LeJuan Watts projected as a high-use player for Washington State after capturing Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors in 2023-24 while averaging 22.6 minutes per game for David Riley at Eastern Washington. | Read more

In showdown with No. 18 Gonzaga, how can WSU clean up the issues that led to a loss to Pacific? PULLMAN – Shortly after Washington State suffered the worst loss of its season, a home setback at home Thursday night against Pacific, coach David Riley looked exasperated. His Cougars had just lost a Quad 4 game, a serious blow to theirNCAA Tournament chances, and it came on a buzzer-beater. | Read more

More on the Zags and Cougs

Gonzaga’s short-handed frontcourt still puts big hurt on San Diego Graham Ike and Braden Huff playing simultaneously doesn’t happen too often. Ike making one field goal, 13 free throws and snatching a career-best 19 rebounds never happened until Wednesday. Ben Gregg logging 35 minutes, including several spent guarding former Gonzaga teammate Colby Brooks in a game, doesn’t happen often. | Read more

One week after traveling up Pacific Coast Highway, Gonzaga players, coaches send thoughts to LA County residents impacted by fires On Dec. 30, Gonzaga players and coaches rode on the Pacific Coast Highway while traveling from their team hotel in Santa Monica, California, to nearby Malibu for a West Coast Conference opener against Pepperdine. | Read more

Lamar Washington hits winner in overtime to lift Pacific over WSU 95-94, ending Cougars’ four-game win streak PULLMAN – Nate Calmese fell to the floor as the ball sailed toward the basket, the Beasley Coliseum crowd going quiet as the potential game-winner over Pacific hurtled toward the rim. It angled toward the iron, a tight backspin charting its path, where it caught too much of the back. It flew off the rim and back to the court, where WSU and Pacific would do overtime. | Read more