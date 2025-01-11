This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)
2. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
3. “The God of the Woods: A Novel,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)
4. “Intermezzo: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)
5. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)
6. “The Wedding People: A Novel,” Alison Espach (Holt)
7. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive,” Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
8. “All the Colors of the Dark,” Chris Whitaker (Crown)
9. “Counting Miracles: A Novel,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
10. “The House of Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)
2. “The Muscle Ladder: Get Jacked Using Science,” Jeff Nippard (Victory Belt)
3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
4. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)
5. “Self Help: This Is Your Chance to Change Your Life,” Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)
6. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)
7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering,” Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)
8. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan (Knopf)
9. “The Rebel Diet: Feed Your Appetite and Lose Weight with 100 Defiantly Delicious Recipes,” Benji Xavier (DK)
10. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One,” Cher (Dey Street)