This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About" by Mel Robbins (Hay House/TNS) (TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The God of the Woods: A Novel,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

4. “Intermezzo: A Novel,” Sally Rooney (FSG)

5. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “The Wedding People: A Novel,” Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive,” Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8. “All the Colors of the Dark,” Chris Whitaker (Crown)

9. “Counting Miracles: A Novel,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

10. “The House of Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Muscle Ladder: Get Jacked Using Science,” Jeff Nippard (Victory Belt)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

5. “Self Help: This Is Your Chance to Change Your Life,” Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

6. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering,” Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan (Knopf)

9. “The Rebel Diet: Feed Your Appetite and Lose Weight with 100 Defiantly Delicious Recipes,” Benji Xavier (DK)

10. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One,” Cher (Dey Street)