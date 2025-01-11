Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pleasant View MHC LLC v. Arlene Gertson, restitution of premises.

Charles J. O’Malley IV v. Jayson Franks, restitution of premises.

Shawn Peden v. Ronnie Berry, restitution of premises.

Select Capital Partners LLC v. Gerald Joy, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Troy Clark, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Nikta Zagorodniy, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Belinda Kaiser-Voges, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Reyna Talavera, restitution of premises.

Canyon Bluffs Investors VII 1 LLC v. Holly Adair, restitution of premises.

Beatrice Counts v. Jonathan N. Chan, property damages.

Clinton Reid v. Dylan Mitchell, restitution of premises.

PNC Bank v. Miguel A. Eguez Kakazu, complaint for replevin and monies due on loan agreement and personal guaranty.

Brianna Richey v. Anastasi, Moore and Martin PLLC, complaint.

Beatrice Counts v. Jonathan N. Chan, complaint.

Lloyd B. Molina v. Wendys Restaurant, Spokane Management Company, et al., complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anest, Justin M. and Melanie M.

Parras, Jessica A. and Joseph N.

Lewis, Lacy R. and Thomas J.

Folmer, Denese and James

Tracy, Robert W. and Virginia L.

Brown, Ryan J. and Metzger-Brown, Shelly L.

Loux, Cierra S. and Christopher D.

Wynn, Jennifer E. and Frank D. Jr.

Legal separations granted

Lozier, Aleen C. and Brian E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Luke Charlton, 35; 38 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Brendan S. Rayburn, 30; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and harassment.

Jenny K. Barden, 38; 21 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree arson.

Shamil A. Blaidsdell, 29; 68 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael W. Withey, 44; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Gabriel M. Diaz, 20; two months in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and reckless driving.

Jason D. Hadley, 40; 30.75 months in prison, 30.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and first-degree theft.

David R. Yeager, 32; 51 months in prison, nine months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts custodial assault.

John J. Birgen, 28; 471 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, unlawful imprisonment and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Aaron W. Montoya, 39; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Earl W. Hernandez, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

William D. P. Franklin, 22; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Matthew H. Morgan, 32; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, forgery and third-degree malicious mischief.

Tonya Harris, also known as Tonya M. Bracey, 42; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery, first-degree identity theft, unlawful possession of payment instruments and first-degree theft.

Dylan R. Wiltse, 26; six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Trey S. Galloway, 24; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Aziz Kamal, 23; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lisa M. Lindsey, Spokane Valley; debts of $94,528.

Randal W. and Valderez D. Wirth, Spokane; debts of $74,907.

Vicky A. Hopperstad, Moses Lake; debts of $18,060.

Casey J. Stuebs, Spokane; debts of $137,063.

Vicki L. Allen, Spokane; debts of $272,374.

Harley McMillan Stevenson, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $52,132.

Matthew D. Partrich, Spokane; debts of $288,931.

Clint J. Blackmore, Moses Lake; debts of $43,122.

Thomas W. Wren, Jr., Moses Lake; debts of $191,791.

Rachel M. Getter, Spokane; debts of $53,412.

Joshua and Jaimee Williams, Deer Park; debts of $88,664.

Megan N. Ziegler, Spokane; debts of $125,780.

Jeffrey R. and Rebecca K. Crabb, Spokane; debts of $360,473.

Brandon L. Elliott, Spokane; debts of $256,282.

Patty D. Kent, Palouse, Wash.; debts of $163,399.

Inland Metalworks, Inc., Spokane; debts of $141,846.

Thomas J. Maher, Medical Lake; debts of $147,065.

Wage-earner petitions

Francisco Arroyo, Othello, Wash.; debts not listed.

Barry D. and Patti L. Coe, Spokane; debts of $312,044.

Insolvency protections

LYPPH FAMM REI 1 LLC, Davenport, Wash.; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Aaron M. Anderson, 46; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brock Baker, 49; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Trina N. Helms, 53; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jeaun D. Hood, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Vicente Lozano Jr., 36; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Keanu B. Kniffin, 29; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher L. Miller, 61; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.