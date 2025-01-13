Teen driver succumbs to injuries days after deadly Highway 2 crash

A second teen died following last week’s crash that caused a car to become wedged underneath the trailer of a semitruck in Airway Heights.

Shayanne Cicherski, 18, of Fruitland, Washington, was pronounced dead Monday, according to a release from Washington State Patrol. It was just five days after her 16-year-old passenger from Wellpinit was also declared dead.

The boy’s name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Cicherski was driving south on Wood Road on Jan. 8 when she failed to stop for a stop sign at U.S. Highway 2, according to the release.

She entered the intersection and drove under the trailer of a semi that was driving westbound. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

A 13-year-old boy was also injured in the crash and survived.

Cicherski was a local tribal member, according to posts on Facebook. The Rawhide Press posted the family participated in an Honor Walk on Monday outside Sacred Heart Hospital to help her “with her journey,” the post said.