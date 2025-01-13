Secretary of State Steve Hobbs urges voters to rely on official election sources as Meta ends fact-checking moderation

The Chronicle Centralia, Wash.

Jan. 13—Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is urging voters to rely on official election sources after Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently announced it will no longer provide fact-checking moderation on its platforms.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Meta declared that it would remove misinformation labels and will instead rely on its users to identify and comment on false content.

In a statement, Hobbs said election offices are now even more important as trusted sources of accurate information due to the reduction of content moderation by prominent platforms.

“Washington’s elections officials at both the state and county levels work tirelessly to ensure our voters have access to current and accurate elections information,” Hobbs stated in a news release. “Free and fair elections depend on voters having access to accurate, trustworthy information from reliable sources. Nation state actors will continue to seize opportunities to spread election misinformation and erode public confidence in our democratic processes.”

In November 2024, a joint report from the director of national intelligence, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI showed that Russian influence actors created a misinformation campaign designed to cement mistrust in elections. As artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology continue to advance, so too does the risk of election-related misinformation, Hobbs said.

“AI technology is enabling the creation of highly convincing misinformation, including deepfakes designed to mislead voters,” Hobbs said. “Now more than ever, the Office of the Secretary of State (OSOS) is committed to providing Washingtonians with trusted, accurate information.”

To support voter confidence and understanding, OSOS offers a comprehensive elections website featuring information about current elections, the state’s secure voting process and ways to participate. Washington voters can also access personalized election information by logging into VoteWA.gov.

“Our voter education and outreach programs are essential tools for empowering Washingtonians to make informed decisions at the ballot box,” Hobbs stated. “By supporting these efforts, we can help ensure voters have the knowledge and resources they need to identify credible information and confidently participate in our democracy.”

For the latest on local elections, voters are encouraged to visit their county’s election website.

Questions about local or state elections can also be directed to county election offices. Information about the upcoming Feb. 11 special election will be available on participating county websites, as well as the OSOS elections webpage.

To learn more about Washington’s elections, visit sos.wa.gov/elections or contact a county elections office.