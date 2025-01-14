16-year-old boy who died in double-fatality crash near Airway Heights identified

A 16-year-old Wellpinit, Washington, boy who died last week after a car he was in got lodged under the trailer of a semitruck near Airway Heights was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sweeny Holt-Stearns died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center from blunt-force injuries of the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Shayanne Cicherski, 18, of Fruitland, Washington, died Monday from her injuries in the Jan. 8 crash, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Cicherski was driving south on Wood Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at U.S. Highway 2, according to the release.

She entered the intersection and drove under the trailer of a semi that was driving westbound. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

A 13-year-old Wellpinit boy was also injured in the crash and survived.

“The Spokane Tribe of Indians wishes to express its sincere condolences and prayers to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by the traffic accident earlier this week involving our Tribal youth,” the tribe said in a news release Friday. “Accidents like these are tragic and affect all of our communities.”