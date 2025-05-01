The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Man taken to hospital in north Spokane house fire

Firefighters extinguish a fire inside a bedroom of a home Thursday morning at 7417 N. Crestline St. in north Spokane. One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition for smoke inhalation.  (Courtesy of Spokane Fire Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after inhaling smoke from a bedroom fire Thursday morning on the North Side, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at 9:15 a.m. to the blaze at 7417 N. Crestline St., said fire department spokesman Justin de Ruyter.

De Ruyter said the flames were contained to a bedroom in the residence, but smoke damage was reported throughout the home, displacing the man, his wife and their dog. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters evaluated the woman on scene, but she did not go to the hospital. 

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom chair from improperly discarded smoking materials, the release said. 

Firefighters were on scene for three hours, according to the PulsePoint application. 