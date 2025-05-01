Man taken to hospital in north Spokane house fire

A man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after inhaling smoke from a bedroom fire Thursday morning on the North Side, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at 9:15 a.m. to the blaze at 7417 N. Crestline St., said fire department spokesman Justin de Ruyter.

De Ruyter said the flames were contained to a bedroom in the residence, but smoke damage was reported throughout the home, displacing the man, his wife and their dog. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, according to a fire department news release.

Firefighters evaluated the woman on scene, but she did not go to the hospital.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom chair from improperly discarded smoking materials, the release said.

Firefighters were on scene for three hours, according to the PulsePoint application.