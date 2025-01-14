Flu levels are ‘very high’ in Washington right now. Here’s what DOH says you should know

Daniel Schrager The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

While it got off to a late start this year, flu season is in full swing in Washington, following a December surge. The most recent weekly flu update published by the Washington State Department of Health called transmission levels “very high” as the state surpassed 480 confirmed cases two weeks in a row. Many cases go unconfirmed, meaning the true number is likely higher.

Eleven deaths have been linked to the flu in Washington so far this winter, and the illness accounted for 5% of emergency room visits and 3% of hospital admissions in the most recent week on record.

With cases possibly still on the rise, here’s everything you need to know about the flu this winter.

When will flu season peak?

Unsurprisingly, flu transmission typically peaks in the winter in Washington, according to DOH. Last winter, the percentage of visits to the doctor caused by flu-like illness peaked in the last week of December, according to DOH data, while the year before saw a peak around the end of November and the start of December.

This year, however, case counts look to be peaking later. The number of weekly confirmed cases tripled over the first three weeks of December, from 194 to 596. While they dipped slightly to 489 in the fourth week of December — the most recent week for which DOH has published data — that could have been caused by a lull in testing over the week of Christmas. Despite the drop in confirmed cases, 18.2% of tests came back positive for the flu, up from 14.9% the week before. Similarly, the percentage of trips to the doctor attributed to the flu rose from 4.5% to 6.6% that week, suggesting that the illness is still on the rise.

So when will case counts peak? In an email to McClatchy, a DOH spokesperson said that the timing of flu season changes each year, although the statewide peak usually comes in December, January or February. Nationally, flu cases peak most often in February, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

How bad has this flu season been?

The percentage of doctor’s visits caused by the flu has already surpassed last year’s peak, although the 2022-23 winter saw that number peak above 15%. Despite the relatively high case count, the number of severe cases is far lower than last year. As of the fourth week of December, Washington had seen 11 deaths attributed to the flu. That’s well below not only last winter’s total of 132, but also the 24 deaths the state had seen through the fourth week of December. The winter before saw 272 flu deaths, 114 of which had occurred by the fourth week of December.

Outside of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 flu seasons, both of which saw abnormally low case counts due to the COVID-19 prevention measures, this winter has seen the second fewest flu-related deaths through the last week of December of any year since 2016.

However, that number could rise soon. DOH hospitalization data, which runs through Jan. 4, says the number of weekly intensive care unit beds taken up by flu patients is already twice as high as last winter’s peak, and is approaching the peak from the winter of 2022-23. The number of weekly hospitalizations related to the illness is also well higher than it was last flu season — 272 in the most recent week on record, compared to a peak of 175 last year — although it’s still well below 2023’s peak of 449.

Of course, with the state’s test positivity rate still on the rise, it’s possible those numbers go up even further.

Which regions in WA have the most flu cases?

Of DOH’s nine regional reporting affiliates, Southwest Washington, which covers Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties, has seen the highest rate of both emergency room visits and hospital visits related to the flu. Better Health Together, including Spokane and much of eastern Washington, has the second highest rate of both, followed by north-central Washington’s Thriving Together NCW for emergency visits and Greater Health Now, which covers Yakima, the Tri-Cities area and more, for hospitalizations.

What should you know about this year’s flu strains?

The strains circulating in Washington so far this year have been similar to the dominant strains from last year, a DOH spokesperson told McClatchy. The two primary strains so far this winter have been H1N1 and H3N2, both Influenza A varieties. This year’s flu vaccine has elements that protect against a form of both strains, according to DOH.

What about bird flu?

You’ve heard about the avian flu circulating in birds in much of the world. While there have been 66 confirmed cases in humans so far, it’s currently considered more as a potential threat than an immediate one — the CDC hasn’t recorded any cases of human-to-human transmission so far and describes its current risk to the public as low.

So far, Washington has seen 11 confirmed cases, along with three suspected cases, according to DOH data. The illness spreads through close contact with an infected animal, so experts recommend avoiding contact with and wearing protective equipment around any animal that could be sick.

Is it too late to get a flu shot?

While flu season is already well underway, it’s not too late to get vaccinated against the virus. DOH encourages Washingtonians to get their flu vaccine by the end of October. However, it’s available through the end of June. Flu vaccines are available at many pharmacies in addition to doctors’ offices. You can find options near you at vaccines.gov.

Getting vaccinated is your best defense against influenza (flu). It takes the flu vaccine two weeks to start working. Make sure you and your family are vaccinated at least two weeks before holiday social events.

For your at-risk family and friends, the flu can mean serious… pic.twitter.com/nrFPm2AN31

— Washington State Department of Health (@WADeptHealth) December 3, 2024

Flu prevention tips

To prevent catching the flu, the Department of Health recommends that you take these steps.

*

Get the flu vaccine

*

Wash your hands often

*

Avoid touching your face

*

Consider wearing a mask if you’d like extra protection, especially in places without good ventilation, or in crowded places like airports or theaters

What should you do if you have the flu?

If you have flu-like symptoms, DOH says that you should:

* Stay home, if you can

* If you can’t stay home, wear a mask in public to protect others

* Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

* Wash your hands

* If you are elderly or have chronic conditions that put you at risk for complications from the flu, talk to your health care provider to see if testing or treatment is needed