Annual Holocaust art contest focuses on survivors’ stories

From staff reports

The Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust announces the 10th annual Jessica Stein Memorial Art Contest for middle school and high school students.

This year’s theme is “Survival and Life After the Holocaust,” commemorating 80 years since the end of World War II. In information about the contest, the committee says it hopes “the lives of some Holocaust survivors might inspire students as they navigate challenges in their own lives.”

The annual writing contest is on hiatus this year.

The committee provides students a collection of resources about the Holocaust and survivors. Based on those resources, students are asked to create an artwork influenced by a survivor’s story. For rules and resources, visit spokanetbs.org/yomhashoah.

Artists should email their artists statement before March 21 to 2025ArtContest@gmail.com. Artwork must be delivered between 1 and 4 p.m. March 23 to Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 E. 30th Ave.

Winners will be notified by April 4. Art will be displayed and awards will be presented during the Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust at 7 p.m. April 23 at Temple Beth Shalom. Scholarship awards range from $100 to $400 for the high school division and $75 to $250 for the middle school division.

The first-place winners in each division will have their work published in The Spokesman-Review. Some of the submissions will be exhibited at the Central Spokane Public Library in May.