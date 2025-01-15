WSU OL Rod Tialavea enters transfer portal, per report, continuing Cougs’ makeover up front

PULLMAN – Washington State will likely have to replace another offensive lineman this fall.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Rod Tialavea is entering the transfer portal, according to a report Wednesday from On 3 Sports, ending his five-year stint at WSU. Tialavea, who started 10 of 13 games last season, is the fourth offensive lineman the Cougars have lost this offseason.

The others are left tackle Esa Pole (declared for NFL draft), and center Devin Kylany and right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe, both of whom transferred to Wake Forest with former coach Jake Dickert and many of his assistants. The Cougars are set to return veterans Christian Hilborn and Brock Dieu, the latter of whom started the first 10 games of last season at right guard, then the final three at center when injuries befell the group.

Tialavea played every game last season at left guard, battling for playing time with Hilborn, who is best at the guard positions. For the year, Tialavea totaled a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 50.0 (below average), including a run-blocking grade of 45.6 and a pass-blocking grade of 65.3. He yielded two sacks on 16 pressures.

A native of the Salt Lake City area, Tialavea was a three-star prospect out of Highland High in West Valley City, Utah. A class of 2020 player, Tialavea didn’t see any action in 2020, then played in eight games in 2021, mostly on special teams. He redshirted in 2022 with an injury, then played in all 12 games in 2023, including two as a starter.

If Tialavea transfers to another school, his departure will force head coach Jimmy Rogers and offensive line coach Taylor Lucas to rearrange a new starting group. It’s likely Dieu will slot in at right guard, his best position, but that’s about all that seems set in stone .

Hilborn is also best on the inside, but he started five games last season at right tackle, plus three starts at right guard, opposite his usual spot at left guard. He’s proven to be a versatile player, which will give Rogers and Lucas some flexibility as they evaluate their options. Hilborn has made 20 career starts at left guard, seven at right tackle, eight at left tackle and seven at right tackle.

Candidates to fill spots on next year’s offensive line include redshirt freshmen Ashton Tripp and Noah Dunham, and redshirt junior Austin Lawrence. Rogers has also brought over former South Dakota State offensive lineman Nick Bakken, who could enter the mix.