Madeline McNeill showcases music of Tom Waits at Hamilton Studio-turned-speakeasy

From staff reports

The music of Tom Waits has inspired many for generations, and local vocalist Madeline McNeill will be looking to do him justice at the Hamilton Studio Listening Room this weekend.

McNeill, with her jazz and opera stylings, as well as a talented band of musicians will play an array of Wait’s legendary tracks like “God’s Away on Business,” “Chocolate Jesus” and “Martha.”

Simultaneously, the Hamilton Studio Listening Room will be transformed into a speakeasy setting with cocktail tables, wine and charcuterie.

General admission tickets for $30 can be purchased through Eventbrite. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. Friday show.