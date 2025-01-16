Yvonne Ejim scores 35 points, go-ahead basket as Gonzaga women outlast Portland 66-65

The Zags celebrate their 66-65 win over the Portland Pilots during a NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Superwoman - otherwise known as Yvonne Ejim - made an appearance at McCarthey Athletic Center Thursday in the nick of time.

The graduate forward scored seven of her career-high 35 points in the final minute, a rebound basket with 9.4 seconds left lifting Gonzaga to a 66-65 win over the Portland Pilots before 5,414 in the Kennel.

Check back in late February to see how critical the Zags’ West Coast Conference win, their second in two weeks over Portland, could be when it comes to conference tournament seeding.

Ejim’s 13th rebound, off a driving attempt from freshman point guard Allie Turner, set up the winning shot as she finished with a 32nd double-double.

Ejim said her final rebound is a drill the Zags practice for.

“We always say assume a miss,” Ejim said. “But I think something came over me and I was like if this shot doesn’t go in I’m going straight to the basket. I thought Allie’s layup was going in, but just in case i was like let’s just go to the rim and make sure.”

The win keeps Gonzaga (11-8, 6-2 WCC) in a three-way tie for first place with Washington State and Saint Mary’s with Oregon State a game back in the win column.

“It’s a big win,” Fortier said. “The way the conference is going to work out this year … who knows beyond (this week). So hopefully the biggest part about the win is not who played or who got the win - it’s just that our team should know that we are capable (of winning) wit whoever we have. Other people have to step up.”

Fortier was alluding to playing without 6-foot-3 graduate forward Maud Huijbens, who Fortier said is in concussion protocol. Gonzaga could have used Huijbens for sure after she had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win at Portland two weeks ago.

The game turned into a classic grind-it-out knucklebuster.

How big were the 35 points for Ejim, whose previous best was 32? Consider no other Zag scored in double figures. But there were many contributions from others in multiple ways.

Gonzaga used defense to force seven turnovers in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs took advantage. They used the energy to feed the offense, taking a 49-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Portland (16-3, 5-3) fought back. Two free throws from Alexis Mark gave the Pilots the lead at 60-59 with 1:59 remaining.

The lead would change hands four more times before Ejim’s putback secured the win.

“(I remember thinking) if we want this game then we have to go out there and get it,” Ejim said. “We all did a great job collectively, like really having each other know that and feel that. And I think that energy just helped me.”

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim (15) celebrates with forward McKynnlie Dalan (22) and guard Christabel Osarobo (12) after the clock ran out on the Portland Pilots. The Zags won 66-65 during a NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY)

Huijbens’ presence was missing especially in the first half.

Freshman point guard Allie Turner hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left before halftime, tying the score at 29-29.

It was the Zags’ second 3-pointer in 13 attempts in the first half.

Both teams shot poorly in the opening 20 minutes - largely because both teams were defending efficiently.

Each team had a player carry them in the first half. For Gonzaga it was graduate forward Yvonne Ejim, who had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with eight rebounds.

For Portland, Liberty of Spangle graduate Maisie Burnham got loose for 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. She finished with a team-high 20.

Gonzaga travels to Los Angeles to take on Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

After a 1-2 start in the WCC, the Zags have won five in a row.