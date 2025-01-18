WSU cruises to 92-70 win over Portland, showing what coach David Riley called ‘growth’

Washington State forward Dane Erikstrup gives a high-five to forward LeJuan Watts in the first half on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

PULLMAN – Across the last week or so, David Riley has worn out one word in particular: Growth. He wants to see it in his Washington State group: In ironing out turnovers, in late-game execution, in taking care of business when an overmatched opponent comes to town.

In recent outings, the Cougars had fallen short in each of those categories. Last week, they took a costly Quad 4 loss to Pacific. They were shaky closing out a home victory over San Francisco. They showed some fight against Gonzaga last weekend, but they lost too many turnovers, and their depth issues showed at the wrong times.

WSU wasn’t perfect in a 92-70 win over Portland on Saturday afternoon, but the hosts did check those boxes to complete this Quad 4 victory, the Cougars’ second straight. In Riley’s view, it added up to what he values most at this point in the season.

Growth.

“The last 3 1/2 minutes, we’ve been god-awful,” Riley said. “We might be the worst team in the country in the last 3 1/2 minutes when we have a 10-point lead – and we didn’t do that today. We locked in. We had a good time out. Our senior leaders were the ones that spoke about the importance of that last 3 1/2 minutes, and it looked like we were playing basketball. We weren’t playing the score.”

In short, that’s how WSU (15-5, 5-2 WCC) led by as many as 28 and won by a convincing margin, following a narrow win over San Diego earlier this week with a resounding triumph over a struggling Portland squad. Five Cougars scored in double figures, including guard Nate Calmese with 23 points and forward Dane Erikstrup with 14, earning their first double-digit victory since Dec. 30.

To do so, the Cougs limited turnovers in a compelling way, committing just 10 for the game. That’s far better than their recent showings: 17 against San Diego, 16 against Gonzaga and 18 against Pacific. In fact, it’s WSU’s fewest turnovers in a game since it had eight in a loss to SMU, all the way back on Nov. 27.

It’s another way Riley is seeing his team grow. In San Diego, after his group secured a quick 18-2 lead to open the game, Riley saw his Cougs start to relax a bit, start to let their worst habits creep into their play.

“And then,” Riley said, “I think it’s almost like we feel – not that it’s gonna be easy, but we can start taking shortcuts and kinda doing our own thing and not trusting what’s been working. So I think we’re starting to understand what that looks like, and hopefully we continue to grow.”

For his part, Calmese coughed up only one turnover, which is a step in the right direction for him: He lost six against San Diego and four apiece against Gonzaga and Pacific, sailing passes out of bounds and losing his handle when he got sped up in transition. He shored that up on Saturday, staying in control as he played his game, showing the kind of spark – both offensively and defensively – he can provide when he’s not doing too much.

In this win, Calmese showed it most on offense, carding his third-straight 20-point game. He converted a number of floaters in the lane, showing deft touch to finish over taller defenders, and he handed out eight assists. But if there’s one part of his game he knows needs work, it’s his 3-point shot, of which he hit only 1 of 5 on Saturday.

For the season, Calmese is shooting just 27% from beyond the arc. He canned three crucial ones to beat San Diego on Thursday night, giving him 5 of 13 makes across his last six games, an improvement to 38%. That stretch includes an 0-for-8 span in three earlier games, but he’s trending up, though the overall numbers might not bear that out yet.

“The results haven’t been there. One-for-five, that’s not good enough,” Calmese said. “I just gotta stay in the gym. Just stay confident. I think once I add that to my game, it’s probably gonna be basically unguardable. So I just gotta keep working, keep doing that. I’ve been in the gym with George (Galanopoulos), Klink (Taymon Klinkefus, GA), so I just gotta keep working, keep getting game reps. I think one of these games I’ll go 4/5, so it’s gonna come soon.”

WSU, which returns to action Thursday on the road against fourth-place Santa Clara, might also have grown in physicality. To earn this win, the Cougs turned 13 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points. Forward ND Okafor tallied 12 points and 6 rebounds in 19 minutes, his most of the season, which he spent establishing the kind of grittiness Riley wants to see from all his guys.

After absorbing a two-game setback last week, the Cougars are back to growing, at least the way Riley sees it. The kinds of habits they’ve formed lately, he hopes, will stick for the rest of the season.