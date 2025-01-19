Spokane libraries offer fun, delicious, educational ways to celebrate Lunar New Year

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Our planet just enjoyed its first full moon of the year, which means the next lunar event is quickly approaching – the year’s first new moon. Along with it comes the Lunar New Year celebrations that take place all around the world, including our own region.

The Spokane County Library District and Spokane Public Library have some fun and delicious ways to celebrate the coming of spring and usher in good luck for 2025.

To kick things off, take an online cooking class hosted by the Filipino American Northwest Association on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Register at scld.org to receive the ingredient list, then follow along from your very own kitchen. Not only will you take away a new recipe, but you will also learn some tidbits about Filipino culture along the way.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, swing by the Shadle Park Library for a full afternoon of celebrations. The Filipino American Association of the Inland Empire has a whole party planned, beginning at 1 p.m. with four traditional dances.

Ragragsakan is a dance of merriment using baskets, and Pamaypay uses traditional woven fans for a more elegant choreography. Dayang Dayang is a traditional dance that reflects the grace of Filipino royalty. The Tinikling dance requires a special level of coordination, as the dancers perform their choreography over moving bamboo sticks. The dance is designed to mimic the quick movements of the Buff-banded rail, known as the tikling bird in the Philippines.

Event attendees will also be eligible to win door prizes, which have been donated by several local Asian businesses.

Once the dances have gotten you in a celebratory mood, stick around for the 2 p.m. fashion show and see a vibrant showcase of traditional Filipino costumes from various regions that highlight the cultural diversity throughout the Philippines.

Partying can work up an appetite, so the organizers have you covered with some delicious spring roll samples at 2:30 p.m. Learn how to make lumpia, the Filipino and Indonesian spring roll that is fried to a crispy, golden brown and filled with deliciousness.

“Usually they have onion, green onion leaves, and then usually we put (in) minced meat. You can either use minced pork, minced chicken, or minced beef. … You just fry all of the ingredients with onion and garlic,” said Nelly Christoffersen, the newly elected FAAIE vice president.

The day’s events wrap up at 3:30 p.m. If you’re feeling that familiar slump of the lack of Western holidays between now and Easter, the Lunar New Year is a great way to celebrate the slowly lengthening days and the coming of spring, as well as enjoying the enrichment of learning about other cultures.

“This is a great opportunity to get a glimpse into Filipino culture … The library as a learning platform not only provides opportunities for the public but also provides the presenters a place to shine. Additionally, various local businesses have donated items to give away, so it truly is a unifying event for the community,” said Juan Juan Moses, Spokane Public Library community educator.

The Lunar New Year, also called Spring Festival, is known for its brilliant firework displays, red lanterns, time with family, and the giving of lucky money.

“My favorite thing in (the) Lunar New Year is the dragon dance,” said Christoffersen. She was able to see dragon dance displays when she worked and lived in Singapore.

The dragon dance is one of the most recognizable visuals of the Spring Festival, often portrayed in Western movies. It is a dance performed by a team of people holding poles beneath a long dragon puppet to make dazzling, undulating movements.

The mythology of dragons has always been a central component of the annual 15-day Spring Festival celebrations. One Chinese legend features a monster named Nian (The Chinese character nian typically means “year” or “new year”) which would come into villages on the new year to eat livestock, crops and even the villagers themselves.

The legend says the villagers discovered that the dragon was afraid of loud noises, bright lights and the color red, hence the use of fireworks, firecrackers and red decorations and clothing for the Spring Festival celebrations. This is also why lucky money is traditionally gifted in red envelopes.

Another important aspect of the Spring Festival is spending time with family. People travel home to take part in what is called the reunion dinner, and this creates one of the largest global travel rushes of the year, called Chunyun. According to a report from Reuters, Chinese officials expect 9 billion domestic trips between Jan. 14 and Feb. 22.

If you want to learn more about Lunar New Year traditions, Spokane’s libraries have a great selection of books that discuss and illustrate how Spring Festival is celebrated in various Asian cultures.

“Tomorrow is New Year’s Day,” by Aram Kim follows a young girl as she celebrates Seollal, the Korean Lunar New Year. “Lunar New Year Love Story,” written by Gene Luen Yang, is a graphic novel that features the story of Val, a young woman who has given up on love until she has a chance meeting with a lion dancer. “The Tray of Togetherness,” by Flo Leung, explores the importance of family connection and how her multi-racial family comes together over food and traditions. Reach out to your local librarian for more suggestions to satiate your curiosity about this global celebration.