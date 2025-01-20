The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Tennessee ESPN2

4 p.m.: Butler at Connecticut FS1

4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Cincinnati ESPNU

4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Arizona State at West Virginia CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Arizona at Oklahoma State ESPNU

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN

6 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1

8 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Big Ten

8 p.m.: Brigham Young at Colorado ESPNU

8 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada-Las Vegas CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Denver TNT

Golf

11 a.m.: Korn Terry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Golf

4 p.m.: TGL: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York GC ESPN

Soccer, Champions League

9:45 a.m.: Aston Villa at Monaco CBS Sports

Noon: Dortmund at Bologna CBS Sports

All other games on Paramount+

Tennis

10 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, High school boys

7 p.m.: Cheney at Mead 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change