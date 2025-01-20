On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Tennessee ESPN2
4 p.m.: Butler at Connecticut FS1
4 p.m.: Texas Tech at Cincinnati ESPNU
4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Arizona State at West Virginia CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Arizona at Oklahoma State ESPNU
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest ESPN
6 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1
8 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Big Ten
8 p.m.: Brigham Young at Colorado ESPNU
8 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada-Las Vegas CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Denver TNT
Golf
11 a.m.: Korn Terry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Golf
4 p.m.: TGL: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York GC ESPN
Soccer, Champions League
9:45 a.m.: Aston Villa at Monaco CBS Sports
Noon: Dortmund at Bologna CBS Sports
All other games on Paramount+
Tennis
10 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, High school boys
7 p.m.: Cheney at Mead 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change