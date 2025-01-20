Trump plans to order U.S. exit from world’s main climate pact

By Max Bearak New York Times

The White House on Monday said that President Donald Trump would withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the pact among almost all nations to fight climate change.

By withdrawing, the United States would join Iran, Libya and Yemen as the only four countries not party to the agreement, under which nations work together to keep global warming below levels that could lead to environmental catastrophe.

The move, one of several energy-related announcements in the hours immediately following his inauguration, is yet another about-face in U.S. participation in global climate negotiations. During his first term, Trump withdrew from the Paris accord, but then President Joe Biden quickly rejoined in 2020 after winning the White House.

Scientists, activists and Democratic officials assailed the move as one that would deepen the climate crisis and backfire on U.S. workers. Coupled with Trump’s other energy measures Monday, withdrawal from the pact signals his administration’s determination to double down on fossil-fuel extraction and production, and to move away from clean-energy technologies like electric vehicles and power-generating wind turbines.

“If they want to be tough on China, don’t punish U.S. automakers and hardworking Americans by handing our clean-car keys to the Chinese,” said Gina McCarthy, former White House climate adviser and former head of the Environmental Protection Administration. “The United States must continue to show leadership on the international stage if we want to have any say in how trillions of dollars in financial investments, policies and decisions are made.”

To pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, the Trump administration will need to formally submit a withdrawal letter to the United Nations, which administers the pact. The withdrawal would become official one year after the submission. It was not immediately clear whether the administration had already submitted the formal withdrawal letter.

U.S. efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were already stalling in 2024, and Trump’s entry into office makes it increasingly unlikely the United States will live up to its ambitious pledges to cut them even further. Emissions dropped just a fraction last year, 0.2%, compared with the year earlier, according to estimates published this month by the Rhodium Group, a research firm.

Despite continued rapid growth in solar and wind power that was spurred by the previous administration’s signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, emissions levels stayed relatively flat last year because demand for electricity surged nationwide, which led to a spike in the amount of natural gas burned by power plants.

The fact that emissions didn’t decline much means the United States is even further off-track from hitting Biden’s goal, announced last month under the auspices of the Paris Agreement, of slashing greenhouse gases 61% below 2005 levels by 2030. Scientists say all major economies would have to cut their emissions deeply this decade to keep global warming at relatively low levels.

In a scenario where Trump rolled back most of Biden’s climate policies, U.S. emissions might fall only 24% to 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, the Rhodium Group found.

“President Trump is choosing to begin his term pandering to the fossil fuel industry and its allies,” the Union of Concerned Scientists said in a statement. “His disgraceful and destructive decision is an ominous harbinger of what people in the United States should expect from him and his anti-science cabinet.”

Since 2005, U.S. emissions have fallen roughly 20%, a significant drop at a time when the economy has also expanded. But to meet its climate goals, U.S. emissions would need to decline nearly 10 times as fast each year as they’ve fallen over the past decade.

The United States is also a major exporter of emissions. Because of policies promoted by both Republicans and Democrats, the United States is now producing more crude oil and natural gas than any nation in history. Trump has vowed to further ramp up production and exports.

While the United States may not be party to the Paris Agreement, it will still be part of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, which hosts annual climate negotiations known as COPs.

One recent study by Climate Action Tracker, a research group, found that, if every country followed through on the pledges they have formally submitted so far, global average temperatures would be on track to rise roughly 4.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels by the end of the century, well above the 2.7 degrees Farenheit the Paris Agreement originally set as a goal.

“Trump’s irresponsibility is no surprise,” said Christiana Figueres, a Costa Rican diplomat and an architect of the Paris Agreement in 2015. “In time, Trump will not be around but history will point to him and his fossil fuel friends with no pardon.”