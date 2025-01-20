Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Adam J. Hoshauer and Lyndsey K. Brown, both of Spokane.

Carson J. Wilberg, of Kokomo, Ind., and Athlyn G. Hose, of Spokane.

Mollie E. Aldridge and Natalie F. Gordon, both of Spokane.

Jacob H. Jorgenson and Jessica N. Griffiths, both of Spokane Valley.

Logan P. Wheeler and Elesse M. Freeman, both of Spokane Valley.

Billy J. Brunsen Dalager, of Airway Heights, and Michelle Bagg, of Mooroopna, Australia.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedric Kellerman v. Corrine Becker, complaint.

Jeffrey and Megan Shaw v. Foxwood Design Company LLC, Kasey Dobbins, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hessler, Catherine M. and Rocky S.

Reid, Elisabeth S. and Wadding, Todd I. Jr.

Grove, Cierra and Winser, Michael

Osese, John S. and Hewes, Mayan M.

Smith, Sheena L. and Matthew D.

Fitzpatrick, Faith M. and Macallister, James M.

Perez, Jasmine E. and Stanley A.

Talarico, Tressa L. and Ryan D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Amber Sanderson, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Dawn D. Sherman, 51; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

William Walker, 52; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lisa M. Lloyd, 58; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of residential burglary and violation of order.

Larae Horn, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Brenda D. Kross, 57; $6,620 in restitution, 102 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lacey M. Venema, 26; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Edward D. Ramsey, 34; one day in jail, third-degree theft.