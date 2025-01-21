Dear Annie: Navigating family disappointments and toxic relationships

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My daughter took in some kittens that a mama cat delivered on her property. She was very selective about who she would give them to and wound up only finding a home for one of them. She decided to keep two of the kittens, along with her existing two cats, which left three without homes. She kept them for seven months and then decided to release them into the wild at the beginning of cold weather. These kittens had been raised as house cats and were suddenly put out in the cold to fend for themselves.

My daughter goes to church and proclaims to be a Christian, but I love animals and am horrified by her actions. I feel disgusted and disappointed, and I’m worried this will put a strain on our relationship. How can I handle this without causing tension or saying something I might regret? – Concerned Mama

Dear Concerned: It’s understandable that you’re feeling upset. Have you had an open and kind conversation with your daughter about this? It’s possible she didn’t realize how harmful releasing house-raised cats into the wild could be. Gently suggest that she speak with a veterinarian to understand the challenges and dangers these cats face.

You might also share information about the struggles of house cats suddenly forced to fend for themselves, emphasizing your concern for their well-being. By speaking with your daughter in a kind, compassionate tone rather than with judgment, you can help her learn while keeping your relationship strong.

Dear Annie: I’ve been in a relationship with someone who has consistently treated me like a human ATM machine. Every chance he gets, he demands money from me – often outrageous amounts – and when I refuse, he throws a tantrum like a 50-something-year-old child. What’s worse is that he earns far more money than I do.

Recently, I’ve started standing up for myself, refusing to give in to his demands and asking him to repay the money he has already taken from me. However, whenever I bring up repayment, the conversation turns ugly. He lashes out, and in moments of anger, he cruelly referenced my struggles with self-harm, saying he wishes I would die.

I use self-harm as a way to cope with overwhelming feelings, but his words only deepen my pain and make it harder to manage. I feel trapped in this toxic dynamic and don’t know how to move forward. How can I protect myself emotionally and financially while addressing this behavior? – Treated Like a Human ATM

Dear Human ATM: The most important step for you right now is to seek help for your self-harm from a trained therapist. You deserve support to address the pain you’re experiencing and develop healthier ways to cope.

It’s also clear that you are in an emotionally abusive relationship. His behavior – treating you like a source of money, refusing to repay what he owes and making cruel comments about your struggles – is not acceptable. You don’t have to endure this.

Please reach out to organizations like the National Domestic Violence Hotline or your local YWCA, which often has programs to help people in similar situations. This relationship is unsustainable, and you need to prioritize your emotional and financial well-being. It’s time to take care of yourself!

