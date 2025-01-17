Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘Mean Girls’ behavior forced staff into therapy, new report says

By Martha Ross Mercury News

Fresh from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being called “disaster tourists” for visiting the smoldering ruins of people’s homes lost in the Eaton fire, the couple face new scrutiny over the personal, professional and reputational challenges they’ve dealt with in the five years since they left royal life and moved to California.

Unfortunately for the Montecito-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “American Hustle,” a new cover story in Vanity Fair, appears to confirm previous reports about Meghan being a “terrible,” “difficult” and even “bullying” boss to her employees. For the 8,000-word piece, the magazine spoke to dozens of people, a number of whom could only be interviewed anonymously because they were required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

While Harry can be “charming,” if giving off the air that he “has no inner life” other than polo, Vanity Fair reported that Meghan seems eager to be “a good person” and to engage “in world-improving (if also brand-building) activities.” And yet, the former TV actor has become a polarizing figure in America. She also tends to engage in what writer Anna Peele described as retaliatory behavior against “people so below her in status.”

Someone who struggled to work on Meghan and Harry’s troubled Netflix and Spotify media projects told Vanity Fair that her relationships with employees tended to follow a familiar pattern. She would “be warm and effusive at the beginning, engendering an atmosphere of professional camaraderie.”

When something didn’t work out, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands – such as a teaser for her Spotify podcast being released months before she had even taped any episodes – she “would become cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible,” the source told Vanity Fair.

The source said it was “really, really, really awful. Very painful. Because she’s constantly playing checkers – I’m not even going to say chess – but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

Meghan’s treatment of underlings could be “undermining,” the source also told Vanity Fair. “It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, ‘Mean Girls’ teenager.”

Before working with Meghan, the person had a hard time believing the stories about Meghan bullying palace aides or yelling at them after she married Harry in 2018. The initial reports came from the Times U.K. in 2021, a year after Meghan and Harry left Britain, decrying cruel and racist treatment by the tabloid media and the royal family. But after working with Meghan, this person found such behavior happened “on any given Tuesday.”

Vanity Fair reported that one person took a leave of absence after working with Meghan on three episodes of her Spotify “Archetypes” podcast, while “several others’ said they took extended breaks, left their jobs or underwent long-term therapy after working with the former TV actor.

“I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better,” one person told Vanity Fair, before the person half-jokingly said, “But who am I to criticize Meghan Markle? She’s doing great.”

The Vanity Fair report comes at a crucial time for Harry and Meghan’s efforts to make a success of themselves as media moguls, entrepreneurs and global do-gooders.

Meghan’s plan to launch herself this past week as a lifestyle guru, with her new Netflix series “With Love, Meghan,” was put on hold following the outbreak of the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. Meghan announced the series would be pushed to March 4, “as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

Her critics said she and Netflix clearly had no choice but to delay a show that would depict the duchess celebrating her lavish, Southern California lifestyle with her celebrity friends, after so many others in Pacific Palisades and Altadena had lost everything.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan initially received glowing headlines for dropping into Pasadena last Friday to serve meals, leave donations and give hugs to Eaton fire survivors. But they soon began to engender harsh criticism online from actor Justine Bateman and others who were outraged that they were photographed, receiving a personal tour of burned-out neighborhoods from Pasadena’s mayor.

Bateman called them “disaster tourists” and “ambulance chasers.”

Executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere agreed that it seemed like “an ill use of resources,” while senior news producer Charlie Neff said their visit isn’t “sitting well with people in the community…. To be going there doing that feels not genuine and not necessary.”

It remains to be seen whether the “disaster tourist” criticism will stick. But the Vanity Fair story raises questions about their marriage, with Harry depicted as a naive, lonely figure who has failed to make many friends in America and is desperate to reconnect with his family.

And, the story could also revive Meghan’s alleged bullying controversy. Her representatives initially brushed off the 2021 Times U.K. report as part of a “calculated smear campaign,” hatched by a royal establishment and British press that had grown hostile to her. The bullying allegations seemed to die down after Buckingham Palace said in 2022 that it would not release the findings of an internal investigation in Meghan’s alleged bullying.

But the Hollywood Reporter resurrected the issue with a scathing report in September, in which one source said that Meghan “belittles people,” doesn’t take advice and is a “dictator in high heels” who fumes and barks out orders. Both she and Harry are “poor decision-makers,” a source also said, which would explain why the two only managed to produce one 12-episode podcast after two years and a reported $20 million contract. The Daily Beast followed up with another report that quoted employees who described her as “a demon” who had “psycho moments.”

For its report, Vanity Fair talked to people who had good experiences working with Meghan, including producer Jane Marie, who tried to help them develop podcasts for their Archewell productions. “She’s just a lovely, genuine person,” Marie said about Meghan.