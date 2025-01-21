Tough defense, balance scoring helps Gonzaga Prep boys down rival Mt. Spokane; Bullpups girls overcome shooting woes against Wildcats

Gonzaga Prep guard Hudson Floyd drives to the hoop against Mt. Spokane guard Lucas Dickau on Tuesday. (James Snook/For The Spokesman/Review)

It might be a little early in the season to discuss a league title, with a more than half of the regular -season games left on the schedule. But when the last two undefeated teams in the league face off, it has to be mentioned. Especially since the two opponents are perennial state qualifiers and own the last four league titles between them.

Such was the case Tuesday. Gonzaga Prep entered play No. 1 in the state’s 4A RPI system while its opponent, Mt. Spokane, was No. 12 in 3A.

Using a tried-and-true formula, the Bullpups defense and balanced scoring carried the day to a win.

Hudson Floyd and Jackson Mott scored 13 points apiece and the Bullpups (14-2, 4-0) pulled away from the Wildcats (10-6, 3-1) for a very important tiebreaker in the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A race.

Brogan Howell chipped in 10 points and all seven Bullpups who played scored at least five points.

“I thought we followed the game plan to a T, and we played exceptionally hard,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said. “We controlled the glass for the most part. So, there’s a lot of positives.”

Mt. Spokane’s 6-9 post Jaden Ghoreishi got his – 14 points with 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots – though he didn’t reach his season average of 19.1 points. But he didn’t get much help until it was too late. Senior Lucas Dickau added 10 points, eight in the fourth quarter.

“Ghoreishi is a very talented player, and he creates a lot of problems, so we really wanted to make things tough and absolutely get them to their third or fourth option,” McIntyre said. “We did a good job of executing the plan.”

Early defensive effort by both sides made easy shots next to impossible. Ghoreishi had five in the first and Mt. Spokane led 11-10 after one quarter. Mott and Carter Nilson hit back-to-back 3s early in the second to give the Bullpups some working room and Ryan Carney’s 3 just before the buzzer put G-Prep up 27-18 at halftime.

Floyd hit a pair of 3s as part of a 12-5 run at the start of the third as G-Prep went up 39-23. The Bullpups outscored Mt. Spokane 21-12 in the period and led 48-30 entering the fourth.

Dickau hit a couple of 3s to get the deficit to 12 midway through the fourth, but Floyd’s 3 with two minutes left made it a 20-point game.

“We’ve only played (four) league games, and so every game is going to be unique, bring its own challenges, and there’s not that much separation in the GSL,” McIntyre said. “You’re going to have to bring it every night. We’re not going to take anything for granted.”

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 45, Mt. Spokane 37: Laura Thompson scored 14 points, Olivia McIntyre added 12 and the Bullpups (10-5, 2-2) outlasted the Wildcats (6-9, 1-3).

Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 23 points

“It was a rough shooting night so we just kind of had to rely back on our defense and keep our man in front of us and not let them get easy shots,” McIntyre said.

Thompson hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Bullpups got out to an 11-5 lead. She added five points in the second quarter and G-Prep led 25-14 at halftime. Mt. Spokane shot 4 of 14 in the half.

Mt. Spokane whittled the deficit to four with two minutes left in the third, but Olivia McIntyre hit a 3 as part of a 6-0 run and G-Prep led 37-29 entering the fourth.

Priddy tried to keep the Wildcats in it, scoring all eight of Mt. Spokane’s points in the fourth, but the Bullpups made just enough free throws at the end to hold on.

“We’re still kind of figuring things out, getting ready for the playoffs,” McIntyre said. “That was just kind of a gritty win.”