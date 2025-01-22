Horoscopes 1/22

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025: You are versatile, multitalented and enthusiastic about life. You crave stimulation and adventure! This is a year of exciting change and increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever might be holding you back. Stay flexible so you can grab new opportunities. Travel is likely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Seek out the advice of someone older or more experienced. They might have some wisdom for you about financial matters, inheritances or how to share or divide something. In fact, relations with parents and bosses are excellent now. Tonight: Listen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, especially partners and close friends. This is not a big deal. It simply requires friendly cooperation. Meanwhile, you are admired by others. If offered increased responsibilities, accept. Tonight: Learn.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  This is a productive day for you. You have a realistic view about what you’re trying to do, whether it’s your job, your health or a pet. You’re willing to put whatever effort is necessary to get the results you want. You’ve got what it takes. Tonight: Check your finances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  This is the perfect day to practice a skill and get better at it. Or you might hone a technique related to sports or the performance arts. Whatever the case, you have the patience and willingness to do something, even if it is difficult or demanding. (Impressive.) Tonight: Discussions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Parents, or an older friend or relative, might help you today in a very practical way, especially related to home and family. They might give you assistance; they might lend you money. Be open to cooperating with others today; you will benefit. Hey, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Tonight: Work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Today you have a sober and realistic view of life. This is why discussions with others will be practical and probably mutually beneficial. It’s a good day to study or learn something, because you have the patience and perseverance to stick to the task. Tonight: Creative ideas!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  You’ve decided to be sensible about your finances today. This is why you might even draw up a budget. You might ignore this budget in the future, but the thought does count. At least you’re becoming more aware of how you spend your money. It’s a good day for financial planning. Tonight: Home improvements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Today the Moon is in your sign dancing nicely with stern Saturn. This makes you practical, realistic and patient. In fact, you might surprise yourself by how you are willing to put up with adversity or discomfort to achieve your goals. It’s a great day for exercise! Hit the gym. Tonight: Conversations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  Research will go well today. You’re in a serious frame of mind, and secondly, you have the mental perseverance to keep on looking for what you want to find. (Oh yeah, you’ll be like a dog with a bone.) In particular, the past will have an attraction for you. Tonight: Money ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  You’re a sign that respects your elders. Today is the perfect day to get wise counsel from someone older or more experienced. Possibly, you are the sage dispensing advice to others. Either way, listen to advice that might come your way, especially if it helps you improve your job. Tonight: Speak up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  You’re high-viz today and people will respect you. They see you as solid, reliable and conscientious. Even if you don’t think you are, don’t do anything that would break the illusion. Appearances are everything. It’s a solid day for financial discussions with bosses and parents. Tonight: Research.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  This is an excellent day to make travel plans or to study and learn something new. You will have the patience and mental rigor to stick with what you’re doing. Furthermore, you will not overlook details. A professor or teacher might help you today. Tonight: Younger contacts.

