Prep roundup: Mead sweeps all weight classes over Ferris

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school wrestling from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mead 75, Ferris 0: Tyler Wells (285 pounds) and Evan Urann (144) won by major decision and the visiting Panthers beat the Saxons.

East Valley 54, North Central 24: Elija Hunter (138) and Tyler Grant (215) won by pin in less than one minute and the Knights beat the visiting Wolfpack. Mekhi Cameau (150) and Riley Hemminger (157) won by pin for North Central.

Ridgeline 44, Central Valley 25: David Colby (165), Carson Atwood (113), Ben Alicea-Copeland (126), Torren Northcutt (132), Judah Eck (150) and Nicolas Cisneros (157) won by pin and the Falcons beat the visiting Bears.

Deer Park 66, Rogers 6: Evan Henry (190), Hezekiah Slind (285), Jonas Bond (120), Owen McLean (126), Parker Hamilton (138) and Gavin Carnahan (144) won by pin and the Stags beat the visiting Pirates.

University 51, Cheney 12: Libby Roberts (106), Amadis Sang (113), Calister Crosby (126), Czar Quintanilla (132) and Paxon Beem-Cunanan (150) won by pin and the Titans beat the visiting Blackhawks.

Lewis and Clark 37, Shadle Park 33: Joshua Saunders (150), Mike Mann (215), Hunter Albaugh (285), Everardo Andrade-Rodriguez (120) and Kadyn Norris (132) won by pin and the Tigers beat the visiting Highlanders.

Mt. Spokane 57, Gonzaga Prep 15: Results not available at this time.