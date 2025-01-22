Washington Democrats push for gun permits, safe storage and limit on bulk buys

By Shauna Sowersby Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Democratic lawmakers in Olympia are once again considering a sweeping package of gun control measures — this time, a trio of bills that would enhance gun storage, limit bulk purchases of guns and ammunition and possibly require gun buyers to get permits.

Public hearings held by the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee on Tuesday drew many to the Capitol, with most of those who showed up in person in support of the proposals, while more than 2,000 people signed in online, mostly in opposition.

Committee members first took up House Bill 1152, legislation which would create specific regulations for gun owners to properly and safely store firearms them in homes and/or vehicles.

Violations of the storage requirements outlined in the bill could result in a Class 1 civil infraction and a monetary penalty up to $1,000. Penalties could be higher for those whose firearms are obtained, due to improper storage, by someone who is not legally allowed to possess firearms. Owners could face a misdemeanor in those cases, a gross misdemeanor if a prohibited person uses the firearm to commit a crime, or a Class C felony if the firearm is used to commit personal injury or death to a third party.

“Responsible gun ownership and public safety go hand in hand. The majority of firearm owners take safety seriously, and this bill builds on that shared value to address the pressing public safety issue — unsecured firearms,” bill sponsor Rep. Beth Doglio, D-Olympia, told the committee. “When firearms are not stored securely, the risks to our communities, particularly to children, are undeniable.”

Others spoke in opposition.

“Punish the thief, and not the person for being stolen from,” said Teddy Chow, a prosecuting attorney who said he believed the measure would further victimize those who have their fire arms stolen.

If passed, new gun storage requirements would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

A second bill, House Bill 1132 sponsored by Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, and other Democratic lawmakers, would do two things: limit the number of firearms a person can purchase at one time to one every 30 days, as well as limit the sale of ammo sold to a single buyer at 100 rounds of .50 caliber ammo or 1,000 rounds of all other types of ammo in a 30-day period.

Farivar said there are currently no restrictions, but that the “need for action is urgent.”

“The fact of the matter is that ordinary people are not buying 12 guns or 12,000 rounds of ammunition a year,” she said.

Others were not convinced.

Allen Ernst, a competitive shooter, said it takes practice to improve in highly competitive shooting and that he can easily shoot more than 1,000 rounds in a month.

“Restricting my ability to purchase ammunition in any amount infringes upon my federal level constitutional rights and impairs the rights clearly afforded to me in Washington state’s Constitution,” he said.

The legislation does allow some exceptions for law enforcement and private security companies. Violations could result in a Class 1 civil infraction, punishable by up to a $500 fine, or a misdemeanor for repeat violations.

If passed, the law would go into effect 90 days after the session adjourns April 27.

Lawmakers are also considering House Bill 1163, sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, and other Democratic lawmakers.

The bill would effectively create a “permit to purchase” system in Washington, and would prohibit dealers from selling or transferring firearms to those who have not obtained a permit. The bill also requires those who wish to purchase a firearm to take a required firearms safety training course.

Currently Washington does not have a permit to purchase system, but does have a 10-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms.

Kirk Struble, the regional director for Ducks Unlimited, testified against the bill on Tuesday, saying it would impose “redundant training” for hunters and that it “creates significant barriers” for lawful firearms transfers. Hunters are already required to take safety courses, he said, and this bill could reduce the number of new hunters in Washington if enacted.

But others, like Alex McCourt, an assistant professor and public health lawyer for Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, say “permit to purchase” laws can save lives. He told the committee that a growing body of research shows reductions in gun violence using several measures including homicide, suicide, mass shootings and shootings of law enforcement officers.

“In particular, our research has found that the combination of point of sale background checks and permit to purchase systems can be quite powerful,” he said.

If adopted, the law would go into effect Nov. 1, 2026. A companion bill is in the Senate, but has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing.

Other gun bills in the mix

While not a gun control measure, the committee also heard a bill that would restore the right to possess a firearm for certain people. Felony sex offenses, animal cruelty and felony offenses resulting in maximum sentences of at least 20 years are some of the offenses not allowed under the bill to petition for reinstatement.

House Bill 1118 is sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, a formerly incarcerated lawmaker who said the bill could help people like her regain their right to own a firearm. The bill was the only piece of legislation heard Tuesday in the committee that had Republican co-sponsors signed on in support, including Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, and Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet.

Daniel Mitchell, on behalf of the Washington Civil Rights Association, spoke in favor of the proposal. He said that a recent Supreme Court case found that permanently removing firearms rights for nonviolent crimes goes against the Second Amendment. “There are a pile of violations out there that should stop people from having firearms, however forgiveness is the very essence of our constitutional republic,” he said.

But again, others were not convinced.

Anne Anderson, representing the Washington State Narcotics Investigators Association, said she opposed the bill and that there’s been a lot of work done in the Legislature to enact gun safety laws in the state.

“It defies logic to turn around and restore gun rights to individuals who are a known threat,” she said.

If passed, the law would go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

All four bills heard Tuesday in the House are scheduled for an executive session in the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee on Friday.

Following the House hearing, the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, a nonprofit that “works to save lives and eliminate the harms caused by gun violence,” held a news conference alongside Democratic lawmakers including Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle. The nonprofit said that while it is in support of all the gun control measures introduced this year, it has also spent a lot of effort trying to get the permit to purchase bill passed this legislative session.

The Senate Law & Justice Committee heard Senate Bill 5099 Tuesday morning. The legislation would establish additional requirements for licensed firearms dealers in the state, and will be voted on in an executive session Thursday. Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, is the prime sponsor of the bill and also a former law enforcement officer. Thirteen other Democratic senators are also sponsoring the bill.

Lawmakers are also considering Senate Bill 5098, sponsored by Valdez and other Democratic senators, which would place restrictions on carrying guns in places like public buildings, parks and playgrounds, and county fairs.

The bill was voted out of executive session last week and was referred to the Senate Ways & Means Committee.

Republicans, during a Tuesday news conference, said they do not believe Washington needs any more gun control measures, as they believe it already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

The latest gun control measures come after most Democrats voted to ban assault weapons in 2023, and voted to prohibit the sale of “high-capacity” magazines in 2022.