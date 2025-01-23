Ask the doctors: an essential vitamin, B12 available in many forms

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I was surprised when a blood test at my annual checkup found I’m low in B vitamins, especially B12. My doctor gave me a shot, and the fatigue that I had been feeling went away. Why is B12 so important? What kinds of foods do you need to be eating to have enough of it?

Dear Reader: Vitamin B12 is what is known as an essential nutrient. That means two things: First, an essential nutrient is a chemical compound that is crucial to the proper functioning of the body, and thus to good health. The other thing that is important to understand about an essential nutrient is that the body either isn’t able to manufacture it or doesn’t produce it in the quantities needed. As a result, essential nutrients must be acquired through diet.

Although B12 is often referred to as a stand-alone vitamin, it is actually one of a group of eight B vitamins. Known as the B complex, these vitamins work individually and also as a group to maintain health and well-being. They help make nutrients available to the body, are important in maintaining brain function and also in the production of energy. B12 plays a crucial role in the manufacture of red blood cells; keeps nerve fibers throughout the body healthy; helps the body convert protein, carbs and fat into energy; and plays a key role the synthesis of DNA.

A B12 deficiency can cause the general fatigue that you were experiencing. It can also lead to certain types of anemia, malfunction or even structural damage of the nerves, muscle weakness and gastrointestinal issues. Additional symptoms can include tingling or numbness in the feet and hands, problems with vision, changes to balance and mobility, pale or jaundiced skin, a sore or swollen tongue, problems with sleep and changes to memory or cognition.

The body can store B12 in the liver. However, the supply is limited and, thus, must be replenished. Red meat, fish, shellfish, eggs, poultry, milk and other dairy products all contain varying amounts of vitamin B12. Prepared products, including breakfast cereals, nondairy milks, nutritional yeast and meat substitutes are fortified with B12. The nutrient is also available in vitamins, nutritional supplements and, as your own doctor delivered it, as an injection. Vegans and vegetarians, who don’t eat animal products, must make a special effort to get adequate B12 in their diets.

A diet rich in B12 is only half of the equation. The body must also be able to properly digest the foods that contain it. As a result, adults older than 50, who begin to produce fewer digestive enzymes, people who have undergone weight loss surgery and those living with certain medical conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, can struggle with absorption. The long-term use of heartburn medications, which reduce production of the stomach acid needed to absorb B12, can also contribute to B12 deficiency. If anyone suspects they may have a B12 deficiency, we encourage them to check in with their doctor.

