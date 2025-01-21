‘Joker’ sequel, ‘Madame Web’ lead 2025 Razzie nominations

David Matthews, New York Daily News

NEW YORK — “Joker: Folie à Deux” leads the nominations for the 2025 Golden Raspberries, satirical awards that celebrate the worst films and performances of the past year.

Video game adaptation “Borderlands,” biopic “Reagan,” Marvel superhero flick “Madame Web” and Francis Ford Coppola’s controversy-filled “Megalopolis” each earned six nominations on Tuesday, while the “Joker” sequel nabbed seven nods, including for worst picture and worst director.

“Joker” stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga — both Oscar winners — were individually nominated in the actor and actress categories, as well as together for worst onscreen combo.

The movie, while highly anticipated, landed flat with audiences and critics, earning only a 31% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The musical was roasted at the Golden Globes earlier this month by host Nikki Glaser.

“Some people complained that the movie was ruined by the images on the screen and the sounds that accompanied them,” she said during her opening monologue. “I’m sorry, ‘Joker 2.’ Where’s their table? Oh, they’re not here.”

“Unfrosted” closely followed with four Razzie nominations, including for both worst actor and worst director for Jerry Seinfeld.

Jon Voight, who appears in both “Megalopolis” and “Reagan,” was nominated for worst supporting actor, mere days after named one of President Donald Trump’s “Ambassadors to Hollywood.”

The Razzie winners (or perhaps the losers, depending on how you look at it) will take home “a $4.97 gold spray-painted” statuette when they’re announced on March 1, the eve of the Academy Awards.