Judge in Seattle blocks Trump order on birthright citizenship nationwide

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, in office for only a week, calls on a reporter Tuesday at a news conference in Seattle after giving details of a lawsuit against the Trump administration. (Ken Lambert/Seattle Times)

A federal judge issued a nationwide restraining order Thursday to block President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship.

The case, filed Tuesday in the Western District of Washington, came a day after Trump signed an executive order which claimed a baby born in America must have at least one parent who is either a citizen or a lawful permanent resident to automatically qualify for birthright citizenship.

The order was set to would otherwise take effect on Feb. 19.

The Washington State Attorney’s General Office joined Illinois, Oregon and Arizona in a suit which that claimed the executive order violated the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. A separate group of 18 states have filed a similar lawsuit in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown filed the temporary seeking to block the executive order from taking effect. Brown said the executive order would otherwise deny citizenship to 150,000 newborn children every year.

“This unconstitutional and un-American executive order will hopefully never take effect thanks to the actions states are taking on behalf of their residents,” Brown said in a statement Thursday. “Birthright citizenship makes clear that citizenship cannot be conditioned on one’s race, ethnicity or where their parents came from. It’s the law of our nation, recognized by generations of jurists, lawmakers, and presidents, until President Trump’s illegal action. That’s why we’ve stepped in to protect Washingtonians from harm.”

Under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

According to Brown, birthright citizenship dates back more than 150 years, when “our nation had a population of formerly enslaved people who were, in effect, stateless” and has since been affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court to include the children of noncitizens.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the restraining order means the federal government cannot take action to deny the protections of citizenship to children born in the country while the lawsuit proceeds.